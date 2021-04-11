Taylor Swift Launches ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Singer Taylor Swift released a new recording of her hit 2008 album Fearless, as the Grammy winner seeks to regain control of her initial catalog, Reuters Agency reported.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) features 26 tracks, including six previously unreleased songs. It has all 13 songs from the original album and six more from the platinum album version.

It also features the single Today Was a Fairytale and a bonus track remix of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Swedish producer Elvira.

“It was the night things changed,” Swift wrote to her 153 million followers on Instagram when announcing the album’s release.

The 31-year-old artist, who has won 11 Grammy Awards, said in February that she would release a new recording of Fearless after a long dispute with her former record company Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun over the rights to some of her biggest hits. .

Braun bought Big Machine in 2019, after Swift left the label in 2018 for a new deal with Universal Music Group. Last year, the executive sold Swift’s master recordings to a private equity firm in a deal that he reported was for more than $ 300 million.

Swift released Fearless at age 18 and the album, which was her second out, catapulted her to global fame and led to her winning the coveted album of the year award at the Grammy Awards.

Critics said her fans will be delighted with the new recording, as the singer remains loyal to the original version 13 years later.

“It would take a deeply devoted Swiftologist – of whom there are millions, each armed with a fine comb – to spot the tiny minute differences,” said the Los Angeles Times.