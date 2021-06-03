Taylor Swift joins Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy in David O. Russell’s New

2020 was an especially prolific year for Taylor Swift. The release of ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, two albums recorded and published during the pandemic, coupled with the premiere of ‘Miss Americana’, a Netflix documentary about her life, turned Swift into one of the most active figures in a year marked by confusion in the world of culture.

Now he has confirmed his participation as part of the cast of the latest film from the New Regency production company directed by David O. Russell, author of Oscar-winning films such as ‘The Great American Scam’ or ‘The Good Side of Things’. They are part of this cast Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, or Zoe Saldana. Other names that make up the cast are Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Anya Taylor-Joy. Social networks have not been slow to react to the news that the two Taylor and Robbie will be together in the same movie:

A movie with Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy? Every day it is more difficult to be straight, sisters. ? juli (@_julieme) June 1, 2021

You are telling me that Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor Joy are going to be together in a movie, YOU UNDERSTAND THE POWER THAT WILL BE IN THIS MOVIE 3 GODDESSES TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/uJdOQgbBsy ? vale lvs dylan (@watsonvalee) June 1, 2021

Low key details

The date, name and details of the plot are not yet known of this film that will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, and that represents Swift’s next big role after her role in ‘Cats’. In the musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s mythical musical, Swift played a cheeky feline named Bombalurina and also co-wrote the song ‘Beautiful Ghosts’.

If we talk about the selection of roles that the singer has made, Taylor Swift debuted in 2010 with the romantic comedy ‘Valentine’s Stories’ with actors such as Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, or Taylor Lautner. Other movies where we got to see her are the dystopian drama ‘The Giver’ and a role as a voice actress in ‘Lorax: In Search of the Lost Trupula’.