Taylor Swift joins David O. Russell’s new movie with Christian Bale – Tomatazos

You may never have thought of Taylor Swift as an actress, but the singer is about to venture into a project that sounds considerable. The musical performer is reported to have joined the stellar cast of David O. Russell’s new film, which already had a number of stars, including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro and Rami Malek.

According to Collider, Taylor Swift will have a role in the highly anticipated film. However, details remain scarce and there is very little official information on it. What is known is that it is a period film in which a doctor and a lawyer form an unsuspected partnership. It will be the third collaboration between David O. Russell and actor Christian Bale, the most recent of which was American Scandal – 93%.

In case the singer’s name doesn’t sound important enough, imagine that in addition to Robbie, Taylor-Joy, De Niro and Malek, the appearance of Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon and John has also been confirmed. David Washington. Supposedly the title of the movie is Canterbury Glass , although again we recall that no official information has been given in this regard.

In case you’ve already forgotten, Swift’s last participation in the movie world was the infamous Cats – 29%. The Broadway musical adaptation was universally beaten in late 2019 and was the hit sack of several jokes throughout awards season. The film had the singer in the role of Bombalurina and recorded an original theme for the production entitled “Beautiful Ghosts”. This new film aims to be his next step in the cinema.

Russell, on the other hand, is best remembered as the director of The Fighter – 91% and Destiny Games – 92%. Since his most recent film, Joy: The Name of Success – 60%, starring Jennifer Lawrence, he had kept a low profile until it was announced that he had his next film in the works early last year. Little by little all the stars that we already listed above were added to the cast and it seems that they will be led by Bale.

The British actor has a tight schedule, having just wrapped up filming on Thor: Love and Thunder, his second appearance in the superhero genre. In this film, directed by Taika Waititi, he will play the villain Gorr. It is not yet known when production will begin, but it seems that it would be soon since this interpreter has already finished his obligations with the Marvel film and seems to be the protagonist.

Canterbury Glass There is no release date yet, but given the cast and the fact that the director is often an awards season favorite, we could expect it in the second half of 2022. Until then, Swift fans have been very busy with the new releases that the singer has released from her old catalog and her latest studio album, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions – 100%, of which you can see a special on Disney Plus.

