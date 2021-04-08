Taylor Swift drops new surprise song from her album From the Vault

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history at the 2:21 Grammys

(CNN) – Taylor Swift suddenly released a new song, “Mr. Perfectly Fine ”, ahead of the Friday debut of“ Fearless (Taylor’s Version), ”which is a re-recording of their 2008 album.

Swift revealed on Twitter that she wrote the song in 2008, but left it off the album at the time.

READ: 2021 Grammy Awards: Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift lead the lists for the 63rd edition of the awards

Swift sings:

«Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away. Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How’s your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I’ve been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you’re Mr. perfectly fine ».

Which in Spanish can be thought of as «Mr. Perfect face. Lord you are here to stay. Lord who looks me in the eye and tells me that he will never go away. Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How is your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always in the right place at the right time. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I’ve been Miss Misery since you parted. And you are Mr. perfectly fine.

Here the video:

Swift shared the full track list for the new “Fearless” last week. Keith Urban and Maren Morris make appearances on the new album, which includes previously unreleased songs “Don’t you,” “Bye bye baby” and “You all over me.”

SIGHT: Watch Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make Grammys history

Swift is rewriting previous albums after Scooter Braun’s Big Machine Records bought her masters.

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” will be released this Friday.