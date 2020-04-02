Taylor Swift Donates Money to Nashville Record Store to Help Employees | Instagram

Singer Taylor Swift is one of the artists who has stood out for helping other people, particularly the citizens of her place of origin in Nashville where he helped record store workers, they reported.

Doyle davis, co-owner of GrimeyShe said Thursday that a publicist for the pop superstar called the business last week to ask how the singer could help.

This time and due to the crisis that exists due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, the pop artist Taylor Swift called a record store located in Nashville to somehow see how to help employees who in the event of a contingency would be out of a job.

However, thanks to the financial aid that the singer he offered, the business employees were able to go to their quieter homes.

It was just after the mayor of Nashville issue an isolation order and Davis, the co-owner was sending all of his employees home.

The donation of Swift It will give direct relief to your 10 full-time employees and cover your health insurance plan for three months.

The store, which is also used as a small concert hall, has had a presence in Nashville the last 20 years, working closely with local labels and many emerging artists.

It was completely unexpected, ”said Davis. “It gives me a sense of security knowing that we are solid … Now I know that my people are cared for.”

Apparently, according to what he detailed Davis“The singer has bought records in that store, although he himself assured that he had never seen her there, his publicist was the one who informed him.”

However, it is not the only time that the singer has supported this region since after an event in which the center of Nashville They were hit by two tornadoes on March 6, the artist donated $ 1 million to the Emergency Response Fund in Tennessee, according to Rolling Stones Report.

Also, the interpreter of “Shake it off“He also invited his followers to support the reconstruction efforts by making donations through a platform.

Nashville is my home. The fact that so many people have lost their homes, primarily in Middle Tennessee, is devastating to me, “the star said in a statement.

