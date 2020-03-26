These times marked by the coronavirus are not easy for people. The economy is stopped and industries are going through a very difficult time. All this has caused, among many other things, a wave of unemployment that has put many people in a terrible situation. One of them is called Holly Turner, a music photographer and graphic designer who was about to lose her apartment. But it was a stroke of generosity from multiple Grammys winner Taylor Swift, who found out about her story and gave her $ 3,000 to help her through these difficult times.

This gesture has already started to circulate through different media and has been shared by dozens of fans of the artist. And the truth is that it is not for less. Taylor Swift’s gesture is truly to be admired. Holly Turner told E! News that the singer woke her up after seeing a post by her on Tumblr in which she regretted the impact that the coronavirus has had on the music industry, as well as on the economy in general. Which left her without a job and in a vulnerable situation.

Holly says she moved to New York to work as a freelance music photographer when the coronavirus pandemic forced dozens of public events to be completely postponed or canceled. The problem for her is that without a job, she could not pay the rent on her house. “I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it wasn’t for this,” he explained. “I have been working all my life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was over, and she saved it for me. So I am very, very, very grateful. ”

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn’t be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @ taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo

The emotion and gratitude forced her to share what happened to her on social networks. Holly grabbed her Twitter account and wrote, “I made a Tumblr post about how I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to live in New York anymore because of what the coronavirus has done to the music industry. Taylor Swift literally single handedly saved my ability to stay here. I can’t even believe what I see now ”.

Now, thanks to Taylor Swift, Holly will be able to continue living her dream of living in New York and hopes that when all this happens she can photograph the Pennsylvania singer-songwriter. “My biggest dream in the world would be to be able to photograph Taylor Swift,” he concluded.

