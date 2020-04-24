Taylor Swift resumed on Thursday a disagreement with his former record label, complaining that the launch of a collection of recordings for a radio program in 2008 was “in bad taste”.

“I want to thank my fans for alerting me that my old label is releasing tonight an ‘album’ of my live performances … this release does not have my approval,” said the singer to her 131 million followers on Instagram.

The album “Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008” brings together recordings she made for a radio show when she was 18, said the performer of “Fearless”.

She classified the launch of the Big Machine Label Group as “another case of blatant greed in the days of the coronavirus. In very bad taste, but very transparent”.

Big Machine Records declined to comment on Thursday.

Swift recorded his first six albums with Big Machine, and in 2018 he went to Universal Music Group. Big Machine owns the original recordings from its old catalog and, according to industry standard, holds the right to release recorded material when it was with the record company.

Swift spent more than a year in friction with Big Machine and its top executives for using their old songs. The dispute escalated in November, when executive Scooter Braun said his family received death threats after the singer’s comments and called for peace.

