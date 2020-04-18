Taylor Swift cancels all of her 2020 concerts | Instagram

The American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has given the devastating news to her millions of followers, who cannot believe it, because there will be no concert of her in the rest of the year.

According to New York Post reports, Taylor canceled all the dates of his 2020 tour, as well as his participation in the Mad Cool Festival, due to the pandemic that worries everyone.

In this way, all the concerts I had planned in the United States will be rescheduled see you next year.

Through Swift’s social networks, he also shared the news to his followers, who are devastated with the sad news.

I’m so sad that I won’t be able to see them in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please stay healthy and safe. I will see you on stage as soon as I can, but now the important thing is to commit to this quarantine, for the good of all of us, “the artist wrote through her Twitter.

I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13)

April 17, 2020

Swift’s production highlighted that fighting the current virus is a great global challenge and that people’s well-being should always be a top priority.

Since many events around the world have already been canceled, and following the instructions of health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of Covid-19, the decision was made to cancel all submissions. live this year, “the statement said.

The singer commented to her followers that they can have a refund if they had already purchased their tickets just by registering at Ticketmaster from the month of May.

It is worth mentioning that the tour included dates in the United States, Europe and Brazil this summer, as well as in countries like Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Portugal and Norway.

