Los Angeles, USA

Pop star Taylor Swift on Friday asked authorities in his home state, Tennessee, to remove the statues dedicated to leaders during the US War of Independence. who were also white supremacists and members of the Ku Klux Klan.

« As a Tennessee person it makes me sick that there are monuments standing across our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did bad things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were despicable figures in history and should be treated as such, » he wrote. the singer on her social networks.

Specifically, the statue dedicated to Nathan Bedford Forrest on the State Capitol is a highly controversial matter as he was a leading member of the Ku Klux Klan, the organizations created in the 19th century immediately after the conflict that primarily promote the supremacy of the race white.

« We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated horrible patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains.’ And villains don’t deserve statues, » said the author of « 1989. »

Actress Reese Witherspoon (« Big Little Lies ») made the same petition earlier this week, asking conservative Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee why there was still debate surrounding the withdrawal.

« We need to get rid of this disgusting symbol of racism. And any other marker of white supremacy in the state. Tennessee deserves better. »

This week, that state’s Congress passed a law that prevents Governor Lee from proclaiming Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a public holiday in Tennessee.

Swift previously responded to a highly controversial message from US President Donald Trump, calling protesters who have taken to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to protest against the « thugs. » death of African American George Floyd at the hands of the Police.

« After stoking the fires of white supremacism and racism during your entire presidency, do you have the courage to pretend moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting begins, the shooting begins,’ » he said, questioning a quote. verbatim of the president.

« We will kick you out in November, » he added.