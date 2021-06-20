Taylor Swift announces the relaunch of her album Red, and her fans turn to Jake Gyllenhaal – Tomatazos

One of the most recognized pop singers today is Taylor Swift who, in addition, has had the opportunity to launch specials on both Netflix and Disney Plus. Although the genre with which it was directed in the entertainment world was country, pop has caused its name to appear on the lists of the most listened to songs worldwide; and his great leap that made evident the impact of this musical genre in his career was given with “Shake It Off”.

Despite the fact that this song is quite happy and that it generates a certain desire to dance among the audience, what has most identified Swift’s songs are the themes about heartbreak. This has also made her the victim of some mockery or parodies due to how insistent she has been with these types of lyrics. But beyond her songs, the career of the protagonist of Taylor Swift: Miss Americana – 93% has been overshadowed by her same love relationships with great movie stars and the music industry.

For years the singer has asked that she not be judged for her relationships in the past, as they have crossed the limits of the paparazzi and magazine covers, to make her the victim of constant mockery in public, which have even reached monologues. awards such as the Golden Globes. Now that the interpreter has announced the relaunch of her album Net, social media has revived one of your old relationships.

The original version of Red was released in October 2012, while the relationship between Taylor and Jake Gyllenhaal took place between October and December 2010. This album featured hits such as “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, “I Knew You Were Trouble “and” All Too Well “, the latter, according to the singer’s followers, talks about her relationship with the protagonist of The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – 36%, and not in the best way.

According to the announcement the singer made this afternoon, Red (Taylor’s Version), will have a total of 30 songs and some of them will be extended versions. It is worth mentioning that it is not only a relaunch, but also that each of the songs was re-recorded with all the songs that were planned from the beginning and one of them will last 10 minutes. So far it is not known what the longest song will be, but his fans have already made their own conclusions, and yes, they hope that “All Too Well” will be the longest song.

According to reports (via The Wrap), the singer plans to re-release a total of six albums, which will be the re-recording of her first six studio albums, this with the aim of somehow recovering the songs that Scooter Braun, who is a producer, acquired. and manager of the most popular musical stars of the moment. It is presumed that Braun bought Swift’s catalog for around USD $ 300 million, in addition to accusing him of mistreatment or “bullying” (via El País).

Below, you can read the singer’s statement and the reaction of her fans remembering Gyllenhaal:

The next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, due out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear the 30 songs that were meant to be on the Net. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.

The next album that I'll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣

