Taylor Swift Announces New Version Of ‘Red’; will have the 30 songs that he originally wrote for the album

Taylor Swift announced that she will re-record her album Red, which will be released on November 19. The new version of the album, which was originally released in 2012, will be composed of the 30 songs that were originally proposed for the album.

“I have always said that the world is a different place for those who are heartbroken. In the land of broken hearts there are moments of strength, independence and rebellion that are intricately woven with grief, crippling vulnerability and hopelessness, “wrote the interpreter of The Last Time to spread the news to her fans.

“This will be the first time I have heard the 30 songs that should be on the Internet, and well, one of them lasts even 10 minutes,” added the native of Pennsylvania.

Red was backed by the Big Machine record label, with this record material, his fourth studio album, he got the nomination for best country album at the 2014 Grammy Awards and sold more than 7.5 million copies.

In 2019 Swift announced her intentions to re-record her first six studio albums after Scooter Braun took over the master recordings. She began re-recording her albums last November, a month before Evermore’s release and four months after Folklore won the Grammy for album of the year, making the singer the only female artist with three album of the year trophies in American history. Grammy.

“It will be fun, because it will feel like regaining freedom and reclaiming what is mine. When I created (these songs), I didn’t know what they would become. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music, “Taylor told Billboard.