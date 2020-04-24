It may be times of isolation and trying to find peace with yourself, but when something bothers you Taylor Swift will not hesitate to raise her voice. As he did this Thursday when his fans informed him that both his old label, as Scooter Braun, would profit with his music and image.

The singer has been in a public battle since last year with Braun, after his company Ithaca Holdings, bought Big Machine Label Group, the company where the singer began her career, and with it, the master recordings of the artist’s first six albums.

Fans of the Pennsylvania native let him know that the company was planning to release an album, which while not recent, is completely unreleased. The premiere was going to be at midnight on Friday.

“I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my old record label is releasing an ‘album’ of my live performances, tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show I did when I was 18 years old. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release, but it’s actually going to be released tonight at midnight.“He explained in his Instagram stories.

The singer continued and She explained that this premiere was not authorized by her, but that the situation is actually funny., since they need to replace the money they spent on the singer’s albums.

“I’m always honest with you about these things, so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It seems to me that Scooter Braun and its financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros, the Soros family and Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and they realized that paying USD 330 MILLION for my music was not exactly a good choice and they need money“Said the singer with a laughing emoji.

Swift described this movement as a very low one, especially during a health crisis like the one the world is experiencing. “In my opinion, it’s just another case of shameless greed in the Coronavirus era. So vulgar, but so transparent“He concluded.

According to Elle magazine, neither Big Machine Records nor Braun have announced the publication, nor commented on it. There is a possibility that the plans will be suspended, due to the comments made by the singer.

For the time being, when searching for the album, it is not listed on the Spotify streaming platform.

Last November, Swift convicted the manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande for making the purchase of their music, calling it a move to keep her quiet.

The singer wrote in a post that she planned to make a medley of her songs at the American Music Awards, however her plans were cut short as both Braun and Scott Borchetta (founder of Big Machine Records) banned her from using her own music.

“Scott Borchetta told my team that they will allow me to use my music only if I do these things: if I agree not to re-record versions of my songs next year. (which is something that I am legally allowed to do and I really want to do) and he also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter BraunShe wrote on Tumblr.

Swift added that although she was threatened, she feels an obligation to share what these people have done to her, as it could serve as a lesson for any artist to avoid suffering a similar fate.

“The message they send me is very clear. Basically: ‘be a good girl and shut up. Or will you be punished ’. This is bad. None of these men participated at the time of writing those songs, ”he said.

In June last year, Swift publicly accused Braun of bullying and of having bought the rights to his music catalog for $ 300 million.