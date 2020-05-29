Los Angeles (USA), May 29 . .- Taylor Swift accused on Friday the President of the United States, Donald Trump, of stoking supremacism and racism and assured that the president will leave the White House after the elections of November.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacism and racism during your entire presidency, do you have the courage to pretend moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts,'” he said questioning a quote. verbatim of the president.

“We will kick you out in November,” he added.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’ ??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

In its first hour on social media, this Swift post accumulated 300,000 likes and more than 100,000 retweets.

George Floyd at the hands of the Police. “data-reactid =” 29 “> Swift thus replied to a very controversial message from Trump in which he called protesters who have taken to the streets of Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA)” thugs “to protest against the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the Police.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let this happen. I have just spoken to (Minnesota) Governor Tim Walz and have told him that the Army is with him. In the face of any difficulties, we will take over but, when the looting begins, the shooting begins, “Trump said.

Twitter tagged this Trump message explaining that it “breached” its rules “regarding glorifying violence.”

But he pointed out that “it may be in the public interest” that it remain accessible on its platform, although hidden at first sight.

Swift, who for a time had been viewed with suspicion by the entertainment world for being, allegedly, an accomplice of the country’s conservative elites, has recently stood out for her feminist and LGBTQ activism and for her criticism of Trump.

that has sparked protests in different cities in the US, and they have criticized the persistence of racism and the protection of this type of aggression in the country. “data-reactid =” 41 “> The singer has joined these statements with numerous stars, especially African-Americans, who in recent days They have demanded justice for the death of Floyd, who has sparked protests in different cities in the United States, and they have criticized the persistence of racism and the protection of this type of aggression in the country.

The 40-year-old man died Monday after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos recorded by passers-by, an agent appears with his knee on his neck for minutes.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please,” Floyd is heard to say as he is dying.

Beyoncé, Madonna, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, John Boyega, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, Ava DuVernay or Janelle Monáe are just some examples of celebrities from music and film who have shown his outrage at the death.

