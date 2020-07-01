June is the month of LGTBI + Pride and the demand for diversity and freedom to be and love, which also extends to the first days of July. In the last days there have been examples of well-known personalities who have confirmed belonging to the collective, the most striking being that of Pablo Alborán. But Taylor Schilling has also joined, stepping forward and showing her partner.

Taylor Schilling

The actress of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ has confirmed her romantic relationship with Emily Ritz, a visual artist, through her Instagram account. The interpreter shared an image of Ritz in which they are seen holding each other in a place full of fog. Next to the image, the text appears « I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side. Happy Pride!« , accompanied by various hearts.

Taylor Schilling has never been very explicit about her private life. Although in the past she was related to music and actress Carrie Brownstein, the interpreter did not want to make statements, assuring that in the past had wonderful relationships: « I have had a lot of love and I have no qualms about where it comes from, » collected Evening Standard.

Fernando Dente presents her boyfriend

Fernando Dente with Nicolás Di Pace

Another of the celebrities who have presented their partner in recent days has been Fernando Dente, winner of ‘High School Musical: The Selection’ and star of ‘High School Musical: The Challenge’, the first original production by Disney Channel in Argentina. The porteño shared an image in front of the mirror with Nicolás Di Pace, being the first time that it showed a couple. « I am happy and in love and I wanted to share it because it is something nice« he explained to Gente.