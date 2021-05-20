Taylor Rogers suspended for trying to hit Yermin Mercedes

The pitcher Taylor rogers of the Minnesota Twins was suspended for three games for trying to hit the Dominican with a pitch Yermin mercedes on the MLB.

After the MLB held a round table to discuss the case that my Yermin mercedes Against the Minnesota twins when they saw how they tried to hit a pitch that causes great controversy, they decided to punish him by leaving the field for three consecutive games.

Here the report:

Intentional blow to Yermín Mercedes for yesterday’s controversy 👀.pic.twitter.com / 5Nh4nJR54l – Lari Valenzuela (@ ilarissav19) May 19, 2021

Tyler Duffey suspended 3 games for throwing at Mercedes. Rocco Baldelli gets one. – Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 20, 2021

Thanks to Yermin mercedes and no other Chicago White Sox player did not say or try to put up a fight there were no more suspensions, obviously if this continues it is expected that there will be more fines and suspensions especially for the manager of the Minnesota Twins in the MLB.