Taylor and Jonas declared themselves ready for Saturday

As anticipation grows closer to Saturday, the pre-defense events for Katie Taylor against Natasha Jonas take place in Manchester. This Thursday it was the turn of the last press conference, in which the champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) was with her challenger and gave their impressions to the press about what they expect from the fight.

The Irishwoman will defend her black and gold belt, in addition to the WBO, WBC and IBF belts, in what will be a good fight against a rival like Jonas, who arrives with a lot of desire to damage the champion at night.

Taylor said she was motivated to put on a good show and also highlighted being ready for any challenge: “I’m in this sport to fight the best. I expect a great fight this Saturday ”.

For his part, Jonás showed his enthusiasm and said that he always arrives as the underrated in every fight, but that he wants to surprise Taylor.

It was a great event with good press attendance and the presence of the coaches of each fighter on the stage to talk about the preparations that the camps had.

This Friday the weigh-in ceremony will take place, the last step before the fight, and once it is completed, they will be ready to offer another great night of boxing to the world fans this Saturday.