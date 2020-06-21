Taya Valkyrie, one of the top wrestlers in the Impact Wrestling women’s division, made a statement where she said it was the perfect time to regain the tag team titles from the company’s Knockout division.

Taya Valkyrie was interviewed by colleagues from Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast And in between his remarks he said it was the perfect time to regain the Knockouts division tag titles.

I feel like the creatives at Impact have done an excellent job making women an important part of the show. This would be one more opportunity for us to shine. You see it in the way the Knockouts Championship has been run by some of the most talented women in professional wrestling, including myself, and now we have more and more women joining our roster. I think this is the perfect next step to show why we are the best women in the world.

As we know the Slammiversary main event will be a five way match where Tessa Blanchard will defend the Impact title against four guys. TO Taya asked if she would like to see more female fighters involved in this match.

For me, I think the only woman who should have been in that position is me, because we were the first women to compete against each other in the main event for the World Title, “said Valkyrie about her and Blanchard.” I think if anyone deserves it, it should be me and I should be in that fight. I think there are tons of women, when given the opportunity, to be in a tournament… we have so many girls who could put themselves in that position and be on par [o] or better than some of the boys there.

