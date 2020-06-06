Mexico City.- The Taxpayer Defense Office (Prodecon) will stop operating normally due to the 75 percent cut in the budget.

In a statement, he reported that as of July 16 delegations will stop working “which puts the safeguard in defense of the human rights of vulnerable sectors of society at risk,” he said.

Prodecon recalled that the body performs “essential functions of law enforcement and defense of Human Rights.”

The defense is in favor of pensioners, retirees, employees, farmers, housewives, students, technicians, professionals, micro, small and large companies.

He reported that since the sanitary measures were enacted to prevent contagion by Covid-19, Prodecon has continued to work in defense of taxpayers.

“At the end of April, a decree came out establishing cuts to various dependencies of the public administration, in which it is said that institutions that are related to human rights would not be touched.”

“However, the application was made in the budgets and we saw a cut of 75 percent, which prevents us from continuing to operate not only normally, even, in an austere way,” a source from Prodecom reported.

“The Attorney General’s Office is not fighting to get 100 percent back because they are difficult times, however, we are asking for the minimum supplies to be able to work and that the delegations continue to operate and continue to provide the free services that everyone knows,” he added.

“The Office of the Attorney General not only supports the non-violation of taxpayers’ human rights, it also represents a matter of collection, so far this year we have collected more than four times what our own budget is.”

All people who pay taxes in this country have an institution that accompanies them in defending their rights. PRODECON is an institution that must be preserved due to the very important function it has, with budget cuts they are disappearing it. pic.twitter.com/sGQwYNarWy – Raul Gonzalez (@RaulGlzAlonso) June 5, 2020

The source added that the treatment that is being given to an organization that is in charge of defending human rights is not fair.

“This institution is only supported by work, it has never had a political nuance, and it has never entered into controversies of that nature, but has remained low-key, technical in the sense of providing its services in a correct way to any taxpayer ”, sentenced.