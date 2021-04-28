Taxis get on the Uber app in Monterrey

Uber Taxi adds taxi drivers in Monterrey for the first time, with the technological and security benefits of the app. (Photo: iStock)

The Uber app for the first time opened its platform to taxi services, for the moment in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

It is one of the two intermediary mobility services that the mobility company designed in its economic reactivation plan, once some activities started to open.

This may interest you: Bitcoin to pay for the Uber? The cryptocurrency is unstoppable

New services in the Uber app

One of the new services is Uber Taxi, which is launched in collaboration with companies that offer taxi services in Monterrey.

They ride royal taxi drivers

In addition to opening the possibility to request a taxi ride from the Uber app, the Uber Taxi service also opens the platform to companies that offer these private transport services.

The advantage for users, the company stressed, is that they can opt for these services but with the advantages of technological functions and Uber safety measures, such as the mandatory use of face masks for drivers and users, call 911, PIN code to verify trip, among others.

Cities change, and mobility too: What will mobility be like in the cities of the future?

Mobility for companies

The other is Uber Van for companies, a mobility alternative for exclusive trips to and from work centers.

This Uber product launches will be available in Monterrey and Mexico City and it will allow companies to offer their employees an efficient, more reliable and sustainable way to get around.

Some of the innovations that will be promoted through Uber Van for Business technology are:

Custom plans, which will allow to customize the product according to distances, schedules and destinations. Define the vehicle capacity, ranging from 14 to 40 seats. Trips at the click of a button, which will make it easy for employees to access one simply by opening the app. Direct approach at the starting point with a previous reservation, or through the coordination of your employer.

In addition, Uber Van for Business will offer all Health and safety measures to provide more reliable services.

Uber for education

This announcement is in addition to the company’s recent launch of its educational platform, Uber Advances, for drivers and delivery partners, so that they learn to manage personal and business finances, control the expenses of their business and / or home, responsible debt management and planning for the future.

The courses will be available through the EduMe platform 100% virtual so that they can take them at the time and location they choose.

It will be available to the more than 200 thousand members registered in the app in Mexico and will include courses in financial management.

The platform was launched simultaneously in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica and Mexico for more than a million driving partners and delivery men.

(With information from Uber)