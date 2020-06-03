June 2, 2020 | 7:58 pm

The Ministry of the Economy plans to benefit 280,000 waiters, taxi drivers, chamber maids and street vendors with the support of credit to the word.

The coordinator of Development Programs, Gabriel García Hernández, declared that this is the provisional goal of beneficiaries that could be reached in the short term, although they are expanding the registry.

Regarding the placement of credits to the floor, the official said that one of the main difficulties in accessing this population is the lack of official records.

Given this, the first step was to request existing local standards from local governments and people who are engaged in any of these activities and want to be beneficiaries can call the welfare line 800-639-42-64 and give their information, which will then They are shared with the Office for Development, forming a unique list.

There are no reliable records of these sectors, which are isolated and without rights and this is an aid to claim the work of these people,

The official said during the afternoon conference on Tuesday.

García Hernández added that they have focused on these trades, since they are part of the sectors affected by the suspension of essential activities, as well as having no fixed income.

“The waiters are being severely affected because there are no diners and many of them depend on tips, some work seasonally, for example those who work at banquets and now it is not allowed to do large events,” he said.

The dispersion of these supports has focused on Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Quintan Roo and Puebla, and since May 31, the dispersal began, they have been able to validate 10,937 records that will be beneficiaries.