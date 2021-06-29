Taxi drivers remove blockades on avenues and highways in Hidalgo

GENTLEMAN

After almost eight hours of maintaining blockades on boulevards, avenues and highways in Hidalgo, taxi drivers released the roads that they kept obstructed in protest against the instrumentation of taximeters and applications to determine the cost of their services and which came into effect last week.

It was this Monday morning that the steering wheel workers demonstrated against the measure that came into force last week.

The blockades were carried out in Pachuca, on the Pachuca-Ciudad Sahagún highway, at the La Paz highway distributor, in the Mineral de la Reforma municipality; Felipe Ángeles and Santa Catarina boulevards, in Pachuca; as well as the Pachuca-Tulancingo highway.

Also on the roads that connect Tula with Tlahuelilpan, Refinería, Michimaloya, Tepetitlán, height of “La Resaca”; in Tlahuelilpan-Mixquiahuala, México-Querétaro, at the height of El Edén, San Mateo Second Section, in the municipality of Tepeji, as well as in the San Juan Otlaxpa and Santa María Quelites communities.

Faced with the protest, the Secretary of Mobility and Transportation, José Luis Guevara Muñoz, and the Undersecretary of the Interior, Juan Luis Lomelí Plascencia, led a meeting with the representatives of taxi operators dissatisfied with the measure.

As a result of this meeting, it was agreed that the road blockades will be removed as soon as possible and that the relevant communication channels will be kept open in order not to generate further damage of this nature to society, as well as to users and to continue with the plans. of modernization of taxis, where the carrier is the fundamental axis.

jcs