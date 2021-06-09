Taxi catches fire and driver forgets the passage inside the vehicle in Oaxaca

The timely intervention of a citizen trained in the handling of the extinguisher prevented a tragedy in the vicinity of the Police headquarters in Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, on the outskirts of the capital of Oaxaca, where a taxi caught fire due to a probable mechanical failure.

Upon learning of a video that was circulated on social media this Tuesday, the director of the State Fire Department, Manuel Maza Sánchez, highlighted the courage of the citizen, who demonstrated his knowledge in the operation of the cylinder supplied with dry chemical powder. He considered that the intervention of the civilian was essential to extinguish the fire that would have resulted in a fire, probably with a fatal balance due to material and human damages.

“I would like to meet him, to congratulate him on his support for the community,” he said.

The image captured by a security camera recorded the incident that occurred on June 5, in one of the central streets of the neighboring municipality of Oaxaca de Juárez, where a passerby warns the taxi driver of the foreign service of a probable gasoline leak.

The operator got out of the car to confirm the version, in an instinctive action he opened the hood which led to an explosion and fire. The explosion expels the driver, who runs to take cover and leaves the unit in the middle of the fire. Passengers exit the taxi in a matter of seconds.

The private video allows us to observe a tall citizen with a robust complexion, a probable worker of the place where the taxi was parked, with a fire extinguisher in hand, who sprinkled the powder on the vehicle; seconds later another person with fire-fighting foam joins him.

Once the accident has been controlled, the figure of the driver is once again seen, who opens the vehicle, apparently to get something out, and then leaves.

During the moment of tension, a Municipal Police patrol is observed that happens to cross the scene, although it does not come close to collaborating with the civilians; the uniformed ones, chose to divert the traffic, but they do not prevent the arrival of curious.

The Firefighters director regretted the negligence of the vehicle dealer, as well as the operator when driving in a taxi with obvious mechanical failures, in addition to the lack of knowledge of safety protocols and lack of training in this type of eventuality.

Finally, Maza Sánchez summoned the Oaxaca Ministry of Mobility to toughen the sanctions against concessionaires, since the conditions in which they provide the service to passengers were made clear.

jcp