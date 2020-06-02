Julio Gutierrez

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 1, 2020, p. twenty-one

Today, taxes for digital platforms start operating. The measure, endorsed by the Legislative Branch, foresees that this year the government will collect 4,300 million pesos for this concept.

Experts on the matter consulted by La Jornada consider that their implementation will have a greater impact on consumers and in the future could discourage the arrival of new people (digital sellers) to the pages of electronic commerce.

The implementation of these taxes arises at the proposal of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Group of 20 so that these pages contribute to the countries where they operate.

Rita Valdivia, a tax partner at the BDO Mexico consulting firm, explained that there are firms that, having different places of operation, but not being established anywhere, can exempt tax payments.

The OECD recommends recording companies that provide services in the country that is the recipient of services. In Mexico, now, that measure will be adopted, which will include value added taxes (VAT) and income (ISR) to the platforms, he said.

In addition, he said, service providers that offer private transportation or home delivery of food will be regulated. The natural persons who give them will also be regulated.

Starting today, digital service companies (MercadoLibre, Amazon, SinDelantal, Uber, Netflix and Spotify, to name a few) will have to add VAT breakdown to their payment receipts in all their services. Digital signatures will be required to establish residence in Mexico.

He explained that the measure will have a direct impact on consumers.

Platforms will be forced to break down VAT. For example, users of the most used movie platform in the country received a new price, which includes the tax. What we see is that the end user will be the one to absorb the cost.

In the case of sellers who offer their services online, they will have to include the prices with VAT and register as individuals with business activity, so they will now have to pay the ISR before the SAT.

Alehira Orozco, director of public affairs for MercadoLibre, commented that the platform had to speed up all the processes to be able to enter with the authority’s measure.

We already have VAT on our prices. Platforms, no. In our case, what we are seeing is the way to record the ISR. In the case of sellers, instead of sending all the profits from their sales, they will have an withholding of 8 percent of VAT. Before, sellers had to report to the SAT, but now what will happen is that we will discount the commission on the page, VAT, and depending on the monthly income, a percentage per ISR, he detailed.

.