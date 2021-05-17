taxes Extend until May 17 the deadline for declaration

May 17, 2021 May 17, 2021

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) extended the deadline for federal tax returns until May 17 of this year.

According to the entity, this is due to the circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The additional month is not for state taxes

According to the IRS commissioner, Chuck Rettig, the event was going to be for May 15 (exactly one month than expected) but it falls on a Saturday, and usually the deadline to file taxes ends on the weekend, it is extended to next monday.

“This continues to be a difficult time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic,” he said.

