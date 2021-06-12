Taxes: 5 tips from the IRS to declare the sale of the house where you live



When filing your taxes, you may qualify to exclude all or part of the profit from the sale of your home from your income.

Photo: TierraMallorca / Pixabay

If you are thinking of selling your home, you should bear in mind that this transaction could affect your tax return. And it is that, at the time of presenting them, you could qualify to exclude all or part of the sale profit from your income. For this reason, the IRS shares some information that you should be aware of.

1 – Ownership and use

In order to claim the tax exclusion, you have to meet the property and use requirements. During a five-year period ending on the date of the sale, you must have owned and lived in the home as your main home for at least two years.

2 – Gain

If you sell your main house and make a profit on the sale, you could exclude up to $ 250,000 of that gain from your income. For people filing a joint tax return with their spouse, then they could exclude up to $ 500,000.

3 – Loss

Some people may have a loss when they sell their home for less than they paid for it, but they should know that this loss is not deductible.

4 – Multiple houses

People who own more than one home can only exclude the gain on the sale of their main home. If you sell the other houses, you will have to pay taxes on the profit from those sales.

5 – Declared sale

Individuals who do not qualify to exclude all taxable gain from their income must still report the gain from the sale of their homes when they file their taxes. For this they must use Form 1099-S, Product of Real Estate Transactions.

So now you know, if you are about to sell your house or several of them, take into account these data that the IRS asks you to take into account. This way you won’t get any surprises when it comes to paying your taxes.

–You may also be interested in: Taxes: the IRS warns how getting married can affect your tax return