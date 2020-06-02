Every year, more than 15 million Spaniards file their returns through the Tax Agency program (66% of taxpayers). However, 24.85% of taxpayers did not modify the draft and almost 92% of those who file their returns do not apply all the deductions that correspond to them. This translates into more than 9,000 million euros that we Spaniards stop receiving in deductions not applied.

Three young entrepreneurs, Álvaro Falcones, Joaquín Fernández and Enrique García, realized this need and created TaxDown, a digital platform for tax management that is aimed at those 80% of taxpayers who are looking for help when making the declaration of the Income. “When Joaquín and I were in San Francisco, we realized that most of the people there made the income statement with a software program and from the sofa at home,” says Falcones.

TaxDown is based on its own intelligent algorithm that performs a professional analysis of the taxpayer’s tax situation. In fact, the leading company in this area in the United States, Intuit (owner of the TurboTax software), is listed on the Nasdaq and its market value exceeds $ 75 billion. The Spanish company is already a Social Partner of the AEAT (Spanish Tax Administration Agency) and is available to users who pay taxes in Spain, with the exception of the Basque Country and Navarra; and recently announced a capital increase of 700,000 euros led by American business angels and the Spanish entrepreneurial environment.

Regional deductions that we overlook

This platform is presented as the first and only online solution in Spain that allows you to make the declaration of income simply and quickly. “It seeks to end the complexity of the process of rent and return to the Spanish what is theirs,” explains Álvaro Falcones. In fact, TaxDown has consolidated itself in the Spanish market with more than a million euros saved to its clients in what we have carried out in the 2019 Income campaign, an average saving per user that is close to € 500.

There are more than 300 regional deductions and only 8% of taxpayers apply them in their income statement. “One of the main reasons is that these deductions are not included in the draft income and the citizen tends to consider this proposal as valid, thus losing the possibility of receiving money that corresponds to it,” explains Falcones.

Living rented, the birth of a child, expenses in kindergartens, money for language classes or textbooks, hiring technological services such as the Internet or buying a hybrid car, are some of the tax situations that can mean significant savings: ” Even in the simplest cases, in which taxpayers believe that there can be no mistake, there are deductions that are not applied and can add up to more than € 1,000, “says the expert.

That it is approved by the Treasury is one of the keys to the success of TaxDown, which also has a team of prosecutors. The platform allows the user, in just 15 minutes and answering an average of nine questions, to make their statement optimally. It also allows you to review and rectify it, and only charges a one-time fee of € 35 if you get an improvement over the draft of more than € 35 of the cost of the service. That is to say, in case of not saving anything or if it is an amount less than that amount, the service is free. Therefore, the return for the user can “become more than 20 times”

