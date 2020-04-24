With the crisis generated by the coronavirus, 13 such proposals were presented in the Senate; idea is that values ​​are taxed based on income tax

The crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic encouraged congressmen who advocated the implementation of a tax on large fortunes. In 2020, 13 projects on new taxes of this type have already been presented at the Congress, in addition to the other 24 presented since 1989. This scenario appears in the mapping of the Taxation Center of the Regulation and Democracy Center from Insper.

The nucleus analyzed all the taxation projects on large fortunes presented. The majority was filed by PT (10) and PSDB (5) parliamentarians, but in all, congressmen of 16 legends have already presented initiatives. Most are authored by federal deputies (31) and five left the Senate. The Executive presented a project. Since the Real Plan, in 1994, 31 proposals define values ​​for what would be classified as “great fortune”, with the minimum limit being R $ 5 million.

The equity values ​​to be taxed are, in general, derived from assets and rights records of the Personal Income Tax, deducted from the obligations and disregarding those that correspond to the assets subject to taxation, such as real estate installments. Other deductions are foreseen in 25 of the 37 projects. In most of the proposals, the amounts collected would go to the Federal Government. Only five projects provide for revenue sharing and only 11 have prospects for revenue values.

Virtually all projects (36) focus on equity as a tax base, not to mention taxation of corporate billing.

