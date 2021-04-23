Tax reform its impact on vehicles and the sector

The Government does not have it easy with its ‘Sustainable Solidarity Law’ nor the Colombians with that tax reform. On paper and before the debate begins, the Executive will have to do their best to get it approved by CongressAnd if that happens, in the particular case of owners of vehicles with two, four or more wheels, they will have to get more money from their pockets to move them.

For now, the government does not balance the accounts because it does not have majorities either in the Senate or in the Chamber to carry it out. The critics against the reform are many, to the point that parties such as Liberal and Radical Change refuse to vote for it. The latter also asked to withdraw it.

This, despite the fact that the Ministry of Finance warned the Congress of the serious consequences in economic matters and fiscal sustainability if it is not approved. And it is not only the inconvenience that many allege because of the bad economic times that thousands of families go through, but because of some incongruities that have emerged in the text.

Opened the first ‘electrolinera’

When it comes to vehicles, one of the conflicting articles has to do with electric and hybrid vehicles. Last year, President Iván Duque announced his highly publicized National Electric and Sustainable Mobility Strategy. At its launch, and even through Law 1964 of 2019, it announced necessary actions and incentives to “accelerate the transition towards electric mobility”, and set a goal of incorporating 600,000 electric vehicles by 2030.

Today they are free of value added tax (VAT) and consumption, while hybrids pay 5 percent VAT and 8 or 16 percent of consumption tax. With the reform, these vehicles would pay VAT of 19 percent like the rest of cars and the measure that allows importing them with zero tariffs would be repealed.

With this decision, the price of a ‘green’ vehicle increases by about 30 percent, which would alienate buyers and put the country further away from the ambitious goals set by President Duque.

The reform creates the new national vehicle tax to which a component of environmental care would be added. It also increases the fuel surcharge. This tax would apply to all types of vehicles, with the exception of bicycles, agricultural machinery and heavy machinery. The rates would be applied according to the commercial appraisal according to the following price ranges: from $ 0 to $ 49.4 million, 1.5 percent; from $ 49.4 million to $ 111.3 million: 2.5 percent; from $ 11.3 million and up, 3.5 percent. Motorcycles with engines less than 125 cm would not pay tax.

For the first time in the history of taxation, public service vehicles for transporting cargo and passengers would pay this tax, with a rate of 0.5 percent. And the electric and hybrids, 1 percent.

Bogota

Another component that is added to the tax is the pollution factor, called a carbon tax at a rate of 1.5 tax value units (UVT), which changes every year. For this one the value of a UVT is $ 36,308, that is, the ‘contribution’ would be about 54,000 pesos. This would be paid according to the official values ​​of the tables issued by the Ministries of Transport and Environment and would be as of January 1, 2022.

A tax already known to Colombians, the fuel surcharge would also increase with this tax reform, which in the case of gasoline tentatively would be $ 940 per gallon in municipalities and districts, $ 330 in departments and $ 1,270 per gallon in Bogotá.

A ‘dream’ that for several years has left the leaders who have passed through the mayor’s office of Bogotá up to night would be fulfilled with this reform, which In addition, it could be fulfilled to the rest of mayors of other capital cities: urban tolls. For this they would only have to have the approval of the municipal councils.

The tax reform would also modify the value of the rates of the Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance policies, by unifying their price for all motorcycles, that is, that the rate would be the same regardless of the cylinder capacity. Currently, motorcycles with low displacement, less than 150 cm3, despite the fact that they account for the largest number of claims each year, pay a lower rate for this insurance.

One of the sectors most concerned about the scope of the ‘Sustainable Solidarity Law’, which is expected to raise $ 26.1 billionIt is that of transport in all its modalities, in particular with what may happen with fuels, because the announcements of new taxes also have them throwing numbers.

And it’s not just the transporters that do the math. The Government seeks, for its part, to balance the accounts in Congress, and there too parties, senators and representatives make theirs for the next elections. In this scenario, many are scared of the bill at the polls if they vote in favor of the reform.

Gasoline, photo: iStock

What do the guilds say?

EL TIEMPO spoke with representatives of the main transport and fuel unions, and although some argue that reform is necessary, they agree that this is not the time to impose new taxes when your finances are hit by the covid-19 pandemic.

Álvaro Younes, president of Fedispetrol, said that “it would be a strategic error in the policy of reactivating the economy (…). It would have a negative impact not only on the social side due to the increase in the cost of the family basket and for the rest of the productive sectors of the country. The chain (of taxes) would go in each one of the steps generating discomfort in the transporters and would increase the cost of living. If the VAT is added on each product, it is like taxes in a cascade and it would have no end.

Alfonso Medrano, president of the Colombian Association of Truckers (ACC), union that openly supported the election of President Iván Duque, said it was concerned. At the end of this edition, the ACC and other transport associations were preparing a joint statement with several points addressed to the president. In one of them, they ask for an urgent meeting at the Casa de Nariño to talk about the reform.

“With all due respect to the President, whom we helped choose the truckers, because we trust in the good will he showed us, he fulfilled us, but the pandemic has us out of place. Not for this reason can he submit us with this tax reform (…) I respectfully ask the President for the favor, we have got on very well, but I think it will be time to stop along the way for him to reflect., the State cannot come now in the midst of a crisis to sacrifice more.

Clarita María García Rúa, Executive Director of Defencarga, affirmed that the reform will have a great impact. This week the union’s research team analyzed and quantified the impact of the reform. Its associates are concerned about several points: urban tolls without a binding concept prior to the Ministry of Transport. Carbon tax (ACPM $ 179 per gallon). Municipal and departmental fuel surcharge (ACPM $ 301 per gallon). National vehicle tax levy and single-use plastics tax.

Jairo Herrera, president of Asecarga, said that he is concerned about many things, including VAT on vehicles and the price of fuel. “We see that the reform is necessary due to the pandemic, but the vehicle fleet is working at 60 percent. It is not that we do not agree, but it must be reviewed and this reform deserves a deeper reflection. We want to talk to President Duque about that ”, he assured.

Alejandro Quiroga is the representative of the National Transportation Assembly, which brings together drivers of heavy and light loads and owners of small vehicles of urban and departmental public transport, taxis and schools. This week they analyzed the text of the reform and, according to the manager, “The general consensus of the assembly is that it be filed, it is unfeasible”.

Explained that almost 50 percent of drivers have been laid off in all modes of transport, and the school bus has been stopped for a year.