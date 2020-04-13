On the occasion of financial difficulties that the Government must face due to the increase in its expenditures and fall in the collection originated in the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the country, there has been an intense discussion about justice and the advisability of applying a new “wealth tax”, Specifically to the richest.

Unconsumed income is defined as people’s wealth – that is saved– during the course of their productive life. Is wealth is the accumulated savings in the form of real estate, money, financial assets, bank deposits, company shares and others, so a similar tax means a tax on savings. Those who accumulate their savings in black money in tax havens or consuming luxury goods, lavish parties, exotic tourism, jewelry, etc. avoid this tax..

The justification for impose a levy to those people with the greatest wealth, he argues that this surprise expense that the government will have to face is fair that they pay it to some extent “those who have the most”Considering that they are the ones that would suffer the least if the quarantine significantly reduces national income. The curious thing about these arguments is that in addition guilt considerations are outlined in the accumulation of wealth, allowing to interpret that the richest should give back to the Government and the rest of the community, something that does not correspond to them, since they have obtained an excess of income and they have saved too much. And this is serious because it implies ignorance and an attack on the ethics of the capitalist market system written in our Constitution.

Capitalist ethics reasons that any transaction carried out in complete freedom is lawful. When a service is offered and a price is freely agreed and you can buy any product you want without any coercion regarding quantities or prices, then morally everything is fine. The operation of this mechanism determines that the price of products and services results from the decisions, the vote, of the thousands of buyers who choose according to their preferences and the remuneration of those who produce them will be the consequence of how highly valued their skills are. It is the market that sets prices and wages according to supply and demand, causing that the more offered a certain skill, the lower its value. It seems that the market greatly appreciates the ability to Lionel Messi and earn millions because it is unique, or very scarce.

In this system those who produce without paying bribes, respecting the law, their income, their earnings, their savings are ethically correct, whether they are small or large producers, or have accumulated savings that make them more or less rich. Their wealth, that of the richest, is something that corresponds to them and that they should not return to the Government; they have earned it in good law and should be able to dispose of their wealth according to their decisions. There are no legal reasons to explain a tax to the richest.

Regarding the other aspect: the economic convenience for the country of taxing the richest, it is well known that the amounts collected will be subtracted exactly from the national investment. The very rich will not decrease their consumption by this tax, simply that amount that the State takes will not be invested. Furthermore, it is obvious that they will feel discriminated against, or rather attacked because the legitimacy of their wealth is not recognized and they will think twice before investing in Argentina carefully studying how not to declare your income by fleeing to tax havens.

Clearly, this tax constitutes an attack on investment, a way to decrease and discourage it. Sweden, which had this tax for many years, eliminated it in 2007 and France in 2017. Ignorance of the importance of the reproductive investment rate is too basic an economic error. A country like ours, with shameful percentages of poverty, cannot afford to belittle the role of investment as the only way to increase productivity and generate well-paying jobs. Assuming that after quarantine the economy will magically rebound is naivete that no politician should venture.

If despite all these considerations this tax were applied to the richest, my proposal is that it be instrumented in a way that causes the least possible damage to future private investment. For those who pay this tax in the year 2020, the right to recover should be established via an accelerated amortization regime for everything they invest from the year 2021. This right could be transferred to existing companies or to be created.

Whether this or another alternative, the Argentine political leadership must rethink its gaze on entrepreneurs, be they large, medium or small. And I quote for reference a phrase attributed to Winston Churchill: “Many look at the businessman as the wolf to be shot; others look at it like the cow to be milked; but very few look at it like the horse pulling the cart. “

* The author is an entrepreneur.