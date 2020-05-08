Photo by Thibault Penin / Unsplash

Arturo Herrera reported that the tax measures that come into effect on June 1 for the ‘Digital Economy’ do not represent new taxes

Through his Twitter account, the official explained that these measures “are aimed at making compliance easier in the payment of existing taxes“, As the Value Added Tax (VAT).

He explained that the VAT It was created in 1980, so I did not contemplate digital services such as those offered by streaming platforms.

Herrera Gutiérrez added that the current agreement is that platforms hold the VAT to which they are obliged to pay the users, but for which there was no operating scheme.

He indicated that in May of last year, the SHCP and digital service companies reached an agreement to retain the VAT and the Income tax (ISR) caused in the activities of transport and delivery of food carried out through the intermediation of digital platforms.

“In November 2019, changes to the VAT Law were approved so that, from June 1, 2020, digital service companies (non-residents in the country, such as Netflix) withhold the VAT to which the users of those services are obliged to pay, ”he said.

