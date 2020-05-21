Hacienda we are all, but it is not the same for everyone. Tax inequalities between autonomous communities can be up to 1,900 euros of difference in the applicable deductions in the income statement, according to data analyzed by the Spanish tax consulting company TaxDown.

The different regional sections, and above all, the different deductions that apply in each community are the causes of these inequalities, which lead to a person from Madrid can apply deductions for a value 7 times higher than those of a Catalan.

TaxDown stresses that the variations in these deductions are highly noteworthy: the habitual residence can deduct 1,000 euros in Madrid, but only 300 euros in Extremadura, Galicia, Andalusia or Catalonia. He too birth of a child It also involves large tax differences: in Galicia the tax relief reaches 2,400 euros, but instead in the Valencian Community or Catalonia only 270 euros apply.

Madrid: the best tax conditions

The data makes clear that Madrid enjoys the best tax conditions. Taking as reference a Madrid taxpayer of 35 years with 2 children and rental housing, who earns 20,000 euros per year, deductions amounting to 2,200 euros can be applied. Furthermore, the taxes for Madrid residents they amount to 1,249 euros, the lowest in all of Spain.

On the contrary, a Catalan in the same circumstances only has 300 euros in deductions. The Catalans are also the Spaniards who bear higher rates, of up to 1,500 euros for the case analyzed. However, at the bottom of the deductions, just behind Catalonia we find the Balearic Islands and Extremadura, with only 400 euros.

Big differences in lower incomes

Although the minimum amount for which it is mandatory to make the income statement is 22,000 euros or 14,000 euros For taxpayers with more than one payer, it is always worth checking if we are entitled to some regional deductions that benefit us.

The data analyzed by TaxDown, taking as an example an income of 15,000 euros, show that: Madrid, La Rioja and the Canary Islands are the communities that benefit the most from taxation to these incomes, which pay an average of 7.5% less than in the rest of the regions. In contrast, the same taxpayer would pay 2.8% more than the national average in Asturias, and 2% in Murcia.

The key to saving

All these differences show how important it is to optimize the return to the maximum by applying all the deductions to which each taxpayer is entitled, something that the Treasury draft does not do automatically, which causes a loss of up to 9,000 million euros a year.

For Álvaro Falcones, founding partner of TaxDown, «the autonomous component of the Personal Income Tax contemplates tax collection at various speeds, generating notable differences between the autonomous communities. Therefore, and more in the current context, to take full advantage of regional aid, it is important to review and optimize the draft, since these deductions or savings are not included by default in the draft provided by the Treasury, and are aid taxpayers by right ».

