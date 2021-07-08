Tax fraud, the crime for which they order the arrest of Alemán Magnani

Mexico City. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained an arrest warrant against Miguel Alemán Magnani, a Mexican businessman who is considered allegedly responsible for the crime of tax fraud.

The arrest warrant was granted by a federal court after the federal public prosecutor’s agent prosecuted the investigation in which Alemán Magnani is accused of not reporting 65 million pesos to the treasury, behavior related to financial problems of the Interjet airline, of which the current presumed person in charge is vice president.

The accusation against the businessman originated at the beginning of this year when the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (PFF) filed a complaint against the directors of the airline for omitting the payment of Income Tax (ISR) relative to the salaries of December of the 2018, equivalent to 66 million 285 thousand pesos.

The complaint from the tax authorities also involves Miguel Alemán Velasco, president of Interjet and Alemán Magnani’s father.

To back up their claims, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office delivered to the public prosecutor a citizen complaint filed last February by an employee of ABC Aerolíneas – known as Interjet – who accused the company of incurring tax omissions not only during 2018 but also in 2019 and 2020, despite the fact that it made the discounts To him eployees.

The citizen complaint also mentions Jose Mejia Ordaz, legal representative of the company, which in the last update of debt for tax purposes exceeds 4 thousand 690 million pesos.

Currently the airline is going through a financial restructuring and has had to face fines and embargoes; In addition, it owes the payment of social security and Infonavit.

