Tax concerns may have contributed to Bitcoin’s crash

US President Joe Biden has proposed nearly doubling the capital gains tax for the wealthy, which may have contributed to the price of Bitcoin (BTC) falling.

Raising taxes on the rich will help pay for a large amount of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to a Bloomberg report.

Taxes on cryptocurrencies

As cryptocurrencies develop as an asset class, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has also taken notes. The agency began asking cryptocurrency users to disclose transactions on their individual 2019 tax returns.

Form 1040 asks taxpayers if:

“They received, sold, sent, exchanged or acquired any financial interest in any digital asset.”

American cryptocurrency investors face capital gains tax if they sell the cryptocurrency after holding it for more than a year.

The IRS treats cryptocurrencies more like property than coins. According to Jeffrey Halley, Senior Markets Analyst at OANDA:

“It is clear that Bitcoin is more sensitive to tax threats to capital gains than most ‘asset’ classes. […] The threat of regulation, whether directly in developed markets or indirectly through the tax collector, has always been the Achilles heel of cryptocurrencies, in my opinion. “

Scared by the profits

Michael Hewson, CMC Markets Chief Market Analyst, said that the tax announcement affected the recovery of the volatile crypto markets. Although he said the prospects for higher taxes are unwelcome:

“The likelihood of something of this nature passing through an evenly divided Congress is somewhere between slim and nil. […] It doesn’t take much to scare profit-taking a bit. “

Miller Tabak + Co. chief market strategist Matt Maley reiterated profit-taking sentiment. Given that Bitcoin has risen dramatically since last year, he said that many are likely worried about losing that edge:

“It does not mean that people dump wholesale, ditch 100% of their positions […] But there are some people who have a lot of money in this and therefore a big jump in capital gains tax, they will leave a lot of money on the table. “

The fight for Bitcoin momentum

As Bitcoin continues to decline, many are concerned about the loss of its momentum, which previously kept it bullish.

According to research by strategists at JPMorgan, Momentum signals could collapse if Bitcoin doesn’t break above $ 60,000 soon.

Strategists say Bitcoin’s momentum crash is further along, at this point, making it harder to reverse.

Biden and crypto

They also mentioned that flows into Bitcoin funds appear weak. According to the words of Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange:

“Bitcoin has slipped below the 50-day moving average support that it held sacrosanct during this rally. […] It seems there are more downsides here. “

