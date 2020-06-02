For the third consecutive month, in May the tax resources showed a singular contraction in real terms, at a double percentage rate, compared to the values ​​of a year before when the economy was experiencing a modest recession.

Such decline in tax resources was anticipated by private consultants, such as Iaraf and CEPA, after the paralysis in April of the production of durable goods such as automobiles, motorcycles, furniture, home appliances, electronics and textiles, mainly; together with the recess that also began to record the consumption of essential goods, such as food, after the advance purchases in April; the closing of borders and the international recession itself, because it weakened foreign trade to the extreme, the data on exports and imports to Brazil showed accounts for declines in value of 55.6% compared to May 2019; and the decrease in contributors to the Argentine Integrated Social Security System (SIPA).

Only the tax resources received by the AFIP for the collection of the Personal Property Tax showed resilience to the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, because the tax base is concentrated in income sectors much higher than the general average; and on bank debits and credits for the singular boost in the use of electronic money, as payments are called with the use of a bank debit card; Immediate transfers, electronic wallet and immediate debits and credits.

The monthly report UDE Link for April reported that “2.6 million users and 5.5 million were added in the month compared to a year earlier, amounted to 34.5 million distributed among all services, at a rate of 8, 3% in the month and 19% in the last 12 months“

In the first 5 months of 2020 the AFIP collection totaled $ 2,340,808 million, rose by nominal values ​​28.3%, while adjusted for inflation decreased 13.4%, compared to the same period of the previous year, in line with the depression of economic activity; the financial difficulties to be able to fulfill the commitments on the part of the taxpayers, companies and human persons; and of the payment facilities and extensions implemented by the agency since last April.

Industrialists asked for more tax facilities

Prior to the dissemination of the collection data in May, the UIA authorities presented to the head of the Federal Administration of Public Revenue (AFIP) a report with the latest news on the regions and productive sectors of the country.

The manufacturing entity stands out: “depending on the difficulties that the Argentine industry is going through, the president of the Tax Policy department, Carlos Abeledo, shared a series of initiatives aimed at mitigating the economic and financial impact of the pandemic. The extension of the moratorium in force for both SMEs and the universe of legal entities not included in Law 27,541, the continuity of the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production and the implementation of the fiscal current account – which allows the use of available balances in favor of the payment of other taxes– ”.

The expansion for the payment plans arranged by the AFIP and the greater agility in the tax refund were highlighted..