AMLO reported progress in revenue collection, SAT has collected to date a trillion 494 thousand 911 million pesos. Appreciate citizen trust

Collections grow in Mexico

Regeneration, April 30, 2020. AMLO noted that until 2April 6, taxpayers’ tax payment collection is 6.6 percent higher in real terms than compared to 2019.

SAT

What is collected by the Tax Administration Service (SAT) up to that date it is a trillion 494 thousand 911 million pesos.

This is compared to the trillion 356 thousand 694 million pesos last year, he specified.

ISR

He stressed that in the case of Income Tax (ISR), the advance is 4 percent, going from 633 thousand 794 million to 681 thousand 214 million pesos.

VAT

On the other hand, in the case of Value Added Tax (VAT), the increase is 9.5 percent, as 42 thousand 927 million pesos more were raised.

López Obrador affirmed that these data are the basis for his optimism that the country will emerge as quickly as possible from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

“We are not yet feeling all the effects of the crisis, but it does not catch us with a deficit”, he pointed out.

40 thousand credits per day will be delivered to small companies: AMLO

AMLO reported that this week the first 80,000 credits will have been delivered to small entrepreneurs. Starting Monday, there will be 40,000 credits a day

Massive credit for small businesses

Regeneration, April 30, 2020. AMLO noted that this week 80,000 initial loans have been delivered to small companies.

– “Minimum for tomorrow Friday Already 80 thousand small entrepreneurs in their accounts, and their credits, on Monday we started, from Monday I think it will be double, 40 thousand a day and so we are going to inject a lot of resources ”-.

He stressed that the purpose of these credits is to achieve a V effect in the economy, so that the fall is of short duration and a quick rebound.

In this way, strengthening consumption and purchasing capacity, giving a special boost to construction.

Asimos, this morning, from the National Palace, López Obrador assured that despite the fall of the economy of 1.6% of GDP, will not contract debt in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

Deliveries

AMLO reported that on Tuesday they already received more than 20 thousand small entrepreneurs their loans, yesterday Wednesday another 20 thousand, today the same, 20 thousand.

“.. so that at least tomorrow tomorrow, 80,000 small businessmen in their accounts and credits,” he said.

On Monday we start with more, from Monday I think it will be double daily; that is, if there were 20 thousand, they will be 40 thousand per day credits and so we are going to inject many resources.

For what purpose?

So that we achieve an effect of ‘V’, that the fall is of short duration and that there is a rapid rebound, strengthening consumption, purchasing power, that there is money to be able to buy and reactivate the economy soon.

This, accompanied by a special boost to the construction industry, which is, as we have said, the economic activity that allows us to reactivate the economy soon, create jobs and have well-being.

“Then we already have the design, the plan is already there, we are going to wait for nothing more than the approval of our initiative that was sent to the Chamber of Deputies ».

… To make the adjustments in the budget, I hope that it will be approved, ”said the president.

Also that another initiative is approved so that we can concentrate all the resources that are held in trusts “that were created in bulk, all the dependencies had their stores”.

So, it’s concentrating all that, «rEcoger all that so that the Treasury has all those additional resources ».

Then, answering your question, he indicated to the reporter: «I am optimistic and I think that we are going to get ahead of both the health crisis and the economic crisis ».

Invasions into ecological reserves in Chiapas will be investigated

Semarnat will report invasions to 4 protected areas in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Encinas will report on conflict in Aldama and displaced people

Displaced persons and invasion of reserves in Chiapas will be investigated

Regeneration, April 30, 2020. AMLO indicated that Semarnat will be the one to respond to the allegations of invasions of ecological reserves in San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Chiapas.

In the context of the Mañanera conference, Ernesto Ledezma, a journalist, raised the situation of the prison of Don Cristóbal Santis Jiménez from the Aldama community.

The journalist presented various proofs of innocence.

– “…, I bring the evidence that the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Human Rights Center has presented”, where it is shown that the man was not at the scene, he indicated.

Unfortunately, now they are charging him with another crime. And that’s what I said last time, this can go long and long, “he said ..

“I am also giving him documentation from the National Human Rights Commission, where he has also been requesting precautionary measures for more than a month, just like Fray Ba, and there is simply no attention to this case.”

The second point has to do with the fact that since the arrest of Don Cristóbal, since March 24, the shooting and attacks against the populations of the municipality of Aldama increased again.

47 assaults have been documented in the last month.

They are practically assaulted, shot with high caliber firearms every day.

“And there is no way now, we are going to celebrate almost two years, we have been denouncing this case to him for a year and a half and it simply is not resolved, but it is exacerbated, to such a degree that the displaced because when they hear the phrase of ‘Stay in house ‘, they say:’ Which house ?, if we don’t have a house. ‘

And the most absurd thing of all the extreme case is that those who stay at home are shooting at them.

People can’t even cook because as soon as they see the smoke, paramilitary groups from Santa Martha shoot at houses. So either they move or they stay.

The human rights center has launched an urgent action, a campaign, which is: ‘We want you at home’- Indian.

This, because the situation is dramatic, there is no attention given to displaced persons who are documented in the state of Chiapas by Fray Ba, nine thousand 980 displaced.

The journalist said: and Right now, “facing the COVID scenario, the situation is extremely complex.”

He added: We have presented in the last five days videos with more shots with men dressed in black while the state police are there.

– «and there is no way to stop this, and people are really out in the open» – he remarked.

Invasions

The other point is that within San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, a series of different invasions have arisen.

–“… practically in the four reserves that surround San Cristóbal de las Casas,” said the journalist.

There is a serious situation of water crisis, the entire town of San Cristóbal is about to lose water.

And that also includes the Coca-Cola company, which right now in times of COVID and pandemic they are distributing, have increased their production of sales of soft drinks and distribution of Coca-Cola.

With this, it absorbs 1.3 million liters of water a day and on one side is the IMSS hospital with water shortages, populated with water shortages.

Finally AMLO promised to that Alejandro Encinas will present a report on the situation of the displaced from Aldama.

In the case of invaded reserves Semarnat will present the corresponding report.

AMLO: for reflection and debate, economic falls in Mexico

AMLO highlighted debate, INEGI economic data in relation to historical GDP statistics. After showing the graph, the president was optimistic

Comparison of crisis

Regeneration, April 30, 2020. The president showed at the morning press conference a graph indicating the growth of Mexico’s gross domestic product.

It highlights falls such as those of Zedillo and Felipe Calderó that locate a growth less than 5%, severe falls.

In contrast, the fall in Mexico’s GDP, it is less than 1.6%.

Look, to report, as we were waiting for the news about the fall of the economy in Mexico, it attracted attention.

Fortunately it was less than what our opponents predicted, I brought them a picture, nothing else is to call the debate,“-That is, that we do not stop debating.”

«Look, in the Zedillo crisis the first quarter how it fell. The subject of analysis and discussion is fine, there is Zedillo, here is Calderón and this is what we are today, the Inegi »: AMLO

«Don’t be very angry», –I am not saying this for you, but for the analysts.

– “As a great journalism teacher from Tabasco, Don Trino Malpica, used to say, there it is” – he specified.

But let’s give you another piece of information, and this is why you were asking me.

Why am I optimistic? Notice the importance of not allowing corruption, that we are all aware that we must contribute and pay the so-called taxes.

The recaudation

AMLO then presented the collection figures in Mexico:

Last year income, one trillion 356 thousand 694 million pesos; now, «Semester of 2020, a trillion 494 thousand 911, in real terms 6.6 increase“He related.

“In tributaries the same, 5.2, Income Tax, from 633 thousand to 681 thousand, four percent in real terms.”

Facing the crisis

«…, we are not yet feeling the full effects of the crisis, It comes, but it does not catch us with a deficit, that is why I am optimistic and I feel that we are going to succeed. ”

Optimism

The formula is different, the key is not to allow corruption, the president recalled.

That difference that exists is being achieved, among other things, because people are helping us, they are contributing.

“That is what allows us to be optimistic”, he claimed.

Of course you don’t have to sing victory ahead of time. The current world crisis is said to be the worst crisis after the 1929 crisis, AMLO said.

No hassle of hospital beds, 77% free

AMLO: to date, 23% of intensive care beds are occupied, the rest are free. So far the coronavirus plan has been successful

There are beds available

Regeneration, April 30, 2020. President AMLO pointed out that there are enough beds to attend to the coronavirus emergency.

When showing the charts of hospital occupancy, AMLO indicated that only one 23 percent of intensive therapy campaigns.

“We have no problems with hospital beds, there is a time to locate which hospital to direct or care for a patient » Indian.

He explained that there are beds available although he acknowledged that saturations have occurred in some hospitals.

Precisely what it is about is to avoid such saturations since there is availability.

AMLO showed the graph to the media and explained: “Of intensive therapy, 23% of occupation is available to us.”

He clarified that it is a work carried out for months due to the lack of resources.

«…, for this availability we have worked three months» – he said.

“… because there was no basic health infrastructure, it has been built, creating because there must be facilities …”

“… you cannot put an intensive care center anywhere and they have been getting fans.”

Regarding saturations, he said that what has to be sought is how to ensure that there is no saturation in certain hospitals “and that the sick are channeled where appropriate.”

Successful pandemic treatment

Successful coronavirus pandemic treatment, says AMLO

“We need to unite to have all the resources and continue treating this pandemic as it has been done, “he added.

I can say, -although there is still time-, yes I can assure you that until now the treatment given to this pandemic in Mexico has been successful, he said..

He highlighted the participation of people as a key element in the results against the coronavirus pandemic.

“And it has been successful because of the participation of the citizens, because of the support of the people. First of all, Mexicans have behaved very well.»

And he insisted: «more than half of the population is demobilized and without coercive measures, of their own free will ».

In world crisis Mexico without deficit or corruption, we will come out ahead: AMLO

1.6% lower loss than expected. Effects of world economic crisis are coming. We will be leaving soon. People are protected and there is no waste: AMLO

Well-being model in the face of world crisis

Regeneration, April 30, 2020. AMLO stressed that the effects of the world crisis are yet to come, however the 1.6% drop in our economy is less than expected.

The president indicated that the strength of the Mexican economy is that there is no deficit because there is no corruption.

– “It is not singing victory because the most difficult is coming, the quarter may June and July, if it is prolonged, August, September, October”, he said regarding the coronavirus.

Before the media, he acknowledged that the world economic crisis will have adverse effects in our country.

Commenting on the figures released by INEGI, on the economy of Mexico, the president recalled that all economies are falling.

Among them, for example, he said, China that it usually grows around 10% per year and that now its growth rate will be reduced to just 1.5%.

«The Inegi announces the percentage of decline of the Mexican economy in the quarter …»

«…, some predicted that the fall would be greater and fortunately it was not. 1.6 in relation to the previous quarter », indicated the president.

AMLO pointed out that unlike the countries of the world, in Mexico people are protected.

“We are not yet feeling the full effects of the crisis,” he said.

In its evaluation it is essential that we do not have a deficit and that a social policy of collective benefit is also applied.

«…, it comes but it does not catch us with a deficit, so I am optimistic and I feel that we are going to succeed. The formula is different, the key is not to allow corruption ».

After the foregoing, he detailed the forecasts for the growth of the world economy in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the fall in oil prices.

– “It is said that the crisis of now is the worst after the crisis of 1929 ″, ad,

Without minimizing the effects, he specified that «all economies are going to fall according to all projections. “

Growth by country

It is being considered that “China will grow 1.5, but China grew 10”.

– «…, we must imagine how the effect of this economic crisis is coming».

In that tenor Europe will have an estimated fall of 6 percent and the same in the case of. The United States and Canada, which will suffer economic contractions.

The new economic model

“We have a new model where people are protected, that is the difference,” said the president.

and stressed: “There is no corruption, there is no waste, there are no luxuries in the government and that allows us to save and allocate resources for the neediest people.”