Tawny Kitaen, Whitesnake video actress, dies

Getty Images Tawny Kita Died: How did the iconic 80s music video actress die?

Tawny Kitaen, the 1980s icon whose appearance in the music videos of the band Whitesnake brought her to fame, has passed away at her California home. The actress was 59 years old.

On the cause of death of Tawny Kitaen, TMZ assured that he died in Newport Beach, California, on Friday, May 7, 2021, but the coroner has not yet made public the reason for his death.

Kitaen’s daughters confirmed her death on Instagram. Wynter Finley, 28, and Raine Finley, 22, wrote: “We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mother. We just want to thank all of you, her fans and friends, for always showing her so much support and love, ”their joint statement continued. “He gave us life. We miss her and love her and know that her legacy will live on forever. “

David Coverdale of Whitesnake, who was once married to Kitaen, tweeted: “I just woke up to some very sad and unexpected news… Waiting for confirmation… but if it is true, my condolences to his daughters, his family, friends and fans… ”.

Daily Variety reported that the coroner noted that Tawny Finley died at his home in the morning.

Kitaen was known for her modeling appearances, her relationships with prominent men, and her legal and substance abuse issues. The actress dealt with a variety of problems throughout her life. But many people who lived through the 1980s remember it best for its defining moment in the Whitesnake videos. You can check out some of Tawny Kitaen’s music videos below.

According to TMZ, Kitaen had highly publicized problems with drugs and alcohol, but it is unclear if this played any role in his death.

This is what you need to know:

Kitaen was best known for her appearances in heavy metal music videos.

Kitaen was a young woman from California who was born in San Diego. His first appearance was not with Whitesnake, but with the heavy metal band RATT, according to Daily Variety.

The model appeared on the cover of two albums in the 1980s. She was dating RATT guitarist Robbin Crosby, and also appeared in a RATT music video when MTV and music videos became all the rage. She was still in high school when they started dating, and she followed the band to Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

It was after this point that she starred in videos of Whitesnake, getting around in a car and doing gymnastics on “Here I Go Again” in 1987. She married David Coverdale, the lead singer of Whitesnake, but the marriage only lasted two years, according to Variety daily. She also had an affair with OJ Simpson.

Kitaen had two daughters with a Major League Baseball player and roles in movies

According to Page Six, after Coverdale, Kitaen married baseball star Chuck Finley and had two daughters with him, before the marriage broke up and he accused her of domestic violence. The charges (TMZ said it accused her of kicking him in the face with high heels) were dropped, but Finley filed for divorce.

In addition to the music videos for Whitesnake, she was known for acting in the movie “Bachelor Party” with Tom Hanks in 1984. She also appeared in the movies “The Perils of Gwendoline” and “After Midnight.”

Kitaen also appeared on a game show “To Tell the Truth” in 1976.

But it’s probably her troubled personal life and music videos that most people remember her.

According to TMZ, the actress became fascinated with the world of music when, at age 14, she saw a Peter Frampton concert and ended with a backstage show. That made her want to be a part of the heavy metal music scene in Los Angeles and she became one of the people most closely associated with her in the minds of fans.

