Musician Gustavo Limongi, founder of the Mexican rock group, he lost his life earlier today at the age of 52 for a chronic illness that presented.

It was through a friendship of the musician who they released the news through your account Facebook, clarifying that the cause was not as a result of having contracted the virus.

With all the pain in my heart, devastated and as an emissary by the family and as a companion friend of her last days, I inform you that Tavo Resorte passed away today, “she wrote.

Sadly for the sanitary measures that are currently being taken they may not perform any funeral service and as soon as possible, everyone will be notified to celebrate a mass and be able to honor his name and talent.

Tavo Resorte, as it was known artistically, was one of the founders of the band of the metal genre in the year of 1995, which was part of the voice and also the guitarist.

In 2007, he participated in the song “Ching @ the Racists”Of the Mexican hip hop group Santa cartel and in 2017 he decided to form his own solo project.

In the same way, the guitarist was part of the group Hard rock branda, for 10 years, from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

Musicians such as Leo de Lozanne, vocalist of Fobia, and Marcelo Lara, member of Moderatto, were the first to express your condolences on Twitter and social networks for the death of the musician.

Very sad for the news that we lost a very dear friend and a great Mexican rock. My dearest Tavo Limongi, incredible guitarist and best human being. We will miss you, Tavito, good trip, “wrote De Lozanne.

No doubt now rock fans they find each other sad about that big loss but now he is in a much better place.

