Tavo González confesses what he feels for Mirna Almada

Telemundo Tavo Gonzalez was nicknamed “El León” during his time at Exatlon.

The fifth season of EXATLON United States continues at full steam ahead of the Telemundo reality show finale, and the Contending team does not stop showing that the union shines between them.

Despite the differences and normal situations typical of the “fiercest competition on the planet”, the Blues try to get their claw together and individually, each time a circuit is performed, and although at first there were doubts about some of the contestants for their performance, with the passing of the days each one has fairly received the praise they deserve.

Such was the case of Mirna Almada, who this time heard from Tavo, Octavio González, the confession of what he thinks about her and left the Mexican with a pleasant face.

Tavo raved about the sports nurse, who appreciated above all the fact that she has overcome her shortcomings, throughout the competition.

“Speaking of Mirna, she is someone who has evolved impressively. At the beginning, then, he took us out of our homes, with his first passes, but he has evolved a lot ”, said the EXATLON athlete about his teammate.

The contestant of the blues, having his partner by his side, did not stop there, and recognized that Mirna is an athlete who has all the requirements and talents necessary to shine in EXATLON, as she has been doing.

Exatlón USA 5: Mirna Almada shares 5 things you didn’t know about her | Telemundo Official video of Telemundo. Mirna Almada, from the Exatlón United States Fifth Season Contending Team, exclusively shares five things to learn more about her. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TelemundoYTChannel Exatlón A test of group and individual skills, a competition that seeks to find the person with the strongest physical and mental abilities through… 2021-05- 15T23: 00: 05Z

Tavo stressed that Mirna was close to reaching 100 victories and reiterated his feelings of confidence and admiration.

“He has shown that for something he came here to the competition … and well, already 100 won, 100 victories, I think he can do it today,” Octavio added.

The contestant also talked about him and expressed feeling very excited for the moment that he is living in EXATLON.

“First of all, happy to be back in the competition. Being outside always depresses us. The truth is that we are here for something, to compete, and the truth is that I am also grateful, because I am back on my favorite circuit, “said Tavo.

Mirna has earned the love and support of many fans of the show, who admire her discipline and commitment to sports, to which, according to her own admission, she spends 3 to 4 hours a day exercising.

In a previous confession that Mirna made about her personal life, she added that the person who motivates her the most is her mother, she revealed that she sleeps on her stomach, at a medium temperature, because she tends to be cold and that in addition to missing her boyfriend, she misses her his three dogs: Lucas, Max and Rocky.

