Tavatanakit withstands Ko’s pressure and achieves his first ‘major’

The thai Patty tavatanakit achieved this sunday his first ‘major’, which is also his first LPGA Tour title, after winning the tournament ANA Inspiration with a cumulative 270 strokes (-18), two less than the New Zealand Lydia ko (227, -16), who was also involved all day for the victory after making an exceptional journey of 62 impacts (-10).

Tavatanakit He was not aware of the great game that Ko was playing ahead and tried to focus on his game to complete the round with 68 strokes (-4) at the end, which allowed him to secure the victory after maintaining great consistency in all his shots, both the as long as putts from the green.

With a chip-in eagle on par 5 of the second hole, two birdies and many par stops, the Thai long shot player survived Ko’s charge without realizing how close she was until it was over and she was preparing for the traditional victory jump at Poppie’s Pond.

Five strokes ahead at the start of the day and six ahead after the eagle, Tavatanakit He headed to his first big win when he is just 21 years old and won a prize money of $ 465,000.

Ko she equaled Mexico’s Lorena Ochoa’s 2006 tournament record with 62 (-10), pitching 7 under 29 in the first nine holes for the best nine-hole score in the event’s 50-year history.

The New Zealand player started the day tied for seventh at 6 under par, eight strokes behind Tavatanakit in the tournament played without spectators for the second time in seven months. Winless since April 2018, the 23-year-old Ko played the first 11 holes at 9 under par and added a birdie at par 4 of 15.

On par 5 of 18, he got into rough near the water that runs along the left side, stood up, and hit a 30-foot-long right wedge. His birdie attempt missed to the left, stopping inches away. Tavatanakit finished the last six holes of the round without a bogey.

One day after equaling the 54-hole tournament record with 14 under par set by Pernilla Lindberg In her 2018 win, the young Thai golfer came within one stroke of the 72-hole mark of Dottie Pepper, 19, in 1999.

Ranked 103rd in the world, Tavatanakit became the sixth consecutive international player of the tournament, the first rookie champion since Juli Inkster in 1984 and the fourth consecutive winner for the first time in a major.

Ko He has 15 wins on the LPGA Tour, winning at Mission Hills in 2016 for his second big win and on Sunday he scooped $ 287,716.

The american Nelly korda (66, -6), the South Korean Sei Young Kim (66, -6), the Norwegian Nanna Koerstz Madsen (66, -6) and the Chinese Shanshan feng (69, -3)) tied for third place with a cumulative 277 (-11) and $ 151,615 prize money.

The Mexican Gaby lopez finished in 25th place with a cumulative 283 strokes (-5) and was the best Latin American player, who also had the Puerto Rican Maria Fernanda Torres in position 47 with 287 hits (-1). López received a prize of $ 28,984, while Torres won $ 11,971.

The Spanish Azahara Munoz She completed the fourth round with a record of 70 strokes (-2) to accumulate 284 (-4), occupying the 28th position, which she shared with seven other players and won a prize of $ 23,352.

1. Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) 270 (66-69-67-68)

2. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 272 (70-69-71-62)

3. Sei Young Kim (South Korea) 277 / 72-71-68-66)

3. Nelly Korda (United States) 277 (71-70-70-66)

3. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark) 277 (72-68-71-66)

3. Shanshan Feng (China) 277 (67-69-72-69)

7. Jin Young Ko (South Korea) 278 (69-70-71-68)

7. Inbee Park (South Korea) 278 (70-69-70-69)

7. Ally Ewing (United States) 278 (71-70-66-71)

10. Megan Khang (United States) 279 (68-73-71-67)

10. Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 279 (68-69-73-69)

10. Mirim Lee (South Korea) 279 (69-70-68-72)

…

28. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 284 (70-72-72-70)