Tavatanakit continues to lead after the 2nd round of the ANA and the Spanish, heads and tails

The Second round of the ANA Inspiration, first ‘major’ female of the season, has served so that the Thai Patty tavatanakit stay in the lead. After winning a blow to her rivals on the first day, Tavatanakit has nailed the 69 blows that her immediate pursuers have made and the equality will remain facing the ‘moving day’ on Saturday, although with the Thai in the lead.

All, after a day that has not brought good feelings to Spanish golf. Azahara Munoz he has not been able to get close to the top 10 positions and has not been able to beat the field. For its part, Carlota Ciganda He has lived a day to be forgotten and, with seven hits on the par on the field, he has said goodbye to the tournament.

Azahara He has lived an irregular day in which, with four birdies and as many bogeys, the option of improving his score has escaped him. Of course, he is three shots from the top 10 and getting close to him will be his goal this Saturday.

Will not have that opportunity Cardigan, who has lived a nightmare day. His four birdies have been an anecdote against six bogeys and, above all, a double bogey (par three on the 14th hole) and a triple bogey (par three on the 8th). His +7 on the day has triggered him before a final +5 that has left him out of any option to play during the weekend.

The one who reaches him in the best position is the Thai Patty Tavatanakit. Despite adding three more shots than the previous day, he has signed a three under par with an eagle (par four of the 15th), three birdies and two bogeys that have allowed him to reach a -9 overall, from which he will be the main reference this Saturday.

Of course, the classification is tight. The China Shanshan feng (six birdies and three bogeys in the day) follows just one stroke apart. Meanwhile, the also Thai Moriya Jutanugarn she is third with -7 after winning three more hits to the field in the second round. In his case, with four birdies and a bogey.

The fight in the top10 is very nourished. Charley hull (four birdies and one bogey) and Anna Nordqvist (five birdies and three bogeys) have an overall -6 and share the fourth place. The sixth, with -5, they occupy Georgia Hall, Lydia Ko, Inbee Park, Jin Young Ko, Sophia Popov, and Mirim Lee.

1. Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) 135 (66-69)

2. Shanshan Feng (China) 136 (67-69)

3. Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 137 (68-69)

4. Charley Hull (England) 138 (69-69)

4. Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 138 (68-70)

6. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 139 (70-69)

6. Inbee Park (South Korea) 139 (70-69)

6. Sophia Popov (Germany) 139 (70-69)

6. Georgia Hall (England) 139 (69-70)

6. Jin Young Ko (South Korea) 139 (69-70)

6. Mirim Lee (South Korea) 139 (69-70)

…

26. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 142 (70-72)

Outside the cut

96. Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 149 (70-79)