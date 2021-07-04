Taurus Monthly Horoscope for July 2021

Add these dates to your GCal:Friday, July 9: New Moon in CancerThursday, July 22: Sun enters LeoFriday, July 23: Full Moon in AquariusWednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius

How’s it going, Taurus babe? Have you been feeling like something is a bit off? After back-to-back eclipses and retrogrades, honestly, who could blame you? Fortunately, things get a bit more normal this month, as the luminaries (that is, the Sun and Moon) summarize their normal function. On July 9, a New Moon in Cancer blankets the sky, activating the area of ​​your chart associated with friends, colleagues, and siblings, so you’ll probably feel motivated to shake up your social life. But don’t fret: with all of the cosmic chaos in the rearview mirror, these pivots won’t be too life-altering.

You shift your focus to the home front on July 22, when the powerful Sun drifts into Leo’s fiery sky, activating the area of ​​your chart associated with your infrastructure. If a tough domestic situation has been stressing you out, this is an excellent time to take action. Over the next few weeks, you may finally be ready to open a difficult conversation with your roommate, parent, or partner. Things need to change and, now, you’re ready to spearhead that transformation. Even though you may not be spending as much time at home as you were last year, this space still needs to be your sanctuary. Don’t be afraid to express your needs, Taurus! Your happiness is a top priority!

But you didn’t think this was all about your comfort zone… did you? The very next day, on July 23, the Full Moon in Aquarius electrifies the area of ​​your chart associated with career, legacy, and reputation. Keep your eye on this lunation, Taurus, because there will be yet another Full Moon in Aquarius next month! During this time, you’ll be cultivating a much deeper understanding of what you want to achieve on a professional level, and how your dwelling (aka your home life) corresponds with your long-term success. Don’t be afraid to level up, Taurus love. You have the ability to turn your wildest dreams into your everyday reality — sure it may take a wee bit of magick … but that’s what manifestation is for.

Finally, the month concludes with Jupiter (the planet of expansion) somersaulting back into Aquarius on July 28. After a brief journey through Pisces, Jupiter’s journey through Aquarius will resume until December 28, making the second half of 2021 all about your professional abundance. This is time to think big, Taurus love, so don’t be afraid to go for the gold! What is it that you want to create? What achievements inspire you to reach the next level? It’s time to knock over whatever is standing in your way — Jupiter won’t be back in your career zone until 2032, you gotta make this clout… I mean count!

