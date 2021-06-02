Taulia grows in Asia with a new presence in China and Singapore

Taulia, the leading fintech company in working capital solutions, announces expanding its presence worldwide and expanding its activities in Asia.

Taulia already operates in China and Singapore, two markets of strategic importance for its current global customer base and with great potential for growth among buyers and suppliers, both locally and regionally.

As part of its expansion, Taulia has appointed its director in China, Haiyan Zhuang, who will be responsible for establishing and strengthening Taulia’s presence in that country. Haiyan has 20 years of experience in the banking, finance and fintech industry and has held positions at Bank of China headquarters, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and OneConnect Smart Technology Company.

The ongoing bid to drive growth in Asia responds to a $ 60 million strategic investment, led by Chinese conglomerate Ping An Insurance Company, and is realized following the key appointment of Steve Scott as Asia Pacific Director in 2020. Currently , the Taulia network has more than 280,000 suppliers from Asia Pacific, in 35 countries in the region.

Cedric Bru, CEO of Taulia, commented: “Asia is at the center of the global supply chain and is a region of great strategic importance for many international companies. In addition, it is experiencing extraordinary growth from national companies seeking to scale up and play a bigger role on the world stage. Our technology helps companies, both large and small, in their own expansion. We do this by applying flexible, technology-based working capital solutions. Initially, we will bring this capacity to more companies in China and Singapore, and we plan to continue expanding throughout Asia. Our customer base is increasingly investing in the region and will value the support and expertise we can bring to their operations. Our goal is to enable all companies in the region to prosper through better management of working capital. “

About Taulia

Taulia is a fintech company that offers working capital management solutions. Based in San Francisco, Taulia helps companies access the value tied to their accounts payable, accounts receivable and inventory. A network made up of more than two million companies uses the Taulia platform to determine when they want to pay and receive payments. Taulia processes more than $ 500 billion each year and is trusted by the world’s leading companies such as Airbus, AstraZeneca, Nissan and Vodafone. For more information, visit www.taulia.com.

