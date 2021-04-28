Taulia Expands Into Inventory Management Sector To Solve A Key Supply Chain Challenge For Businesses

Erik Wanberg, Former Wells Fargo Executive, Will Lead Expansion

Taulia, the leading fintech provider of working capital solutions, announced today that it will expand its product offering and incorporate inventory management. This key realignment will allow Taulia to provide solutions to its global customer base to cover all three areas of the business cycle: accounts payable, accounts receivable and inventory.

For the market launch of its inventory management solution, Taulia will draw on a decade of experience in providing services to a global network made up of more than two million companies, facilitating access to the fixed value in their accounts. payable and receivable. Currently, Taulia processes more than $ 500 billion per year.

Taulia appointed Erik Wanberg as the leader of its inventory management business line. Previously, Wanberg was Managing Director of Supply Chain Finance at Wells Fargo, bringing nearly 25 years of experience in inventory solutions roles for big names like GE Capital and Silicon Valley Bank.

Erik Wanberg, director of inventory management for Taulia, stated: “There are not many options available to companies seeking support in managing their inventory, and disruptions in the supply chain are forcing many organizations to rethink their suppliers’ ability to deliver goods when they need them. This created a vacuum. perfect that needs to be filled urgently. With its established technology infrastructure, experience in providing access to liquidity for global supply chains, and deep network of participating companies, Taulia is the natural choice to fill that space. ”

Cedric Bru, CEO of Taulia, added: “Inventory is often cited as the hardest working capital component for companies to improve. It’s a demand we’ve heard clearly from supply chain and supply chain leaders around the world. Taulia revealed to us that they face a wide range of challenges, including long lead times, an increasing need for a closer safety stock, and alternative solutions to complex inventory programs managed by vendors.

“Taulia has long been committed to providing tools for companies to unlock liquidity in their supply chains and ultimately ensure that process is as smooth and efficient as possible. By expanding our platform to managing inventory, we are only confirming that commitment. With Erik’s vast experience in world-class inventory solutions roles, I am confident that we will be able to make a significant difference for our customers. “

About Taulia

Taulia is a fintech provider of working capital management solutions based in San Francisco, California. Taulia helps companies access the fixed value in their accounts payable, accounts receivable and inventory. A network made up of more than 2 million companies uses the Taulia platform to determine when they want to pay and get paid. Taulia processes $ 500 billion per year, and is a trusted supplier to the world’s largest companies, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Nissan, and Vodafone. More information at www.taulia.com.

