Tatum, with 50 points, destroys Washington and Boston will play with the Nets

05/19/2021 at 08:00 CEST

EFE / Boston

Power forward Jayson Tatum shined with 50 points, including 32 in the second part, and The Boston Celtics easily beat the Washington Wizards 118-100 in the second play-in game of the Eastern Conference playoffs that secured him seventh place in postseason competition.

Boston opened the second half with a 22-4 run, which gave them a 74-58 partial advantage, which would be decisive after going into the break with a 52-54 run. Washington moved closer to 91-84 in the fourth quarter, but Boston responded with another 15-6 streak that increased the lead to 106-88 with 5:32 minutes left and it all worked out in their favor.

Despite losing the game, the Washington team will have the opportunity to play the third play-in against the Indiana Pacers, who beat Charlotte Hornets 144-117. The duel will be on Friday, in the capital of the nation, and will define the team that occupies the eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will face the Philadelphia Sixers in the first round, the best record during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Celtics began to think about the Brooklyn Nets, second classified in the Eastern Conference, with whom they will face, starting Saturday, in the first round, being the visiting team and without having the field advantage.

Tatum played 41 minutes in which he scored 14 of 32 shots from the field, including 5 of 12 3-point attempts, and was perfect from the personnel line (17-17). In addition, he also played a leading role in the inner game with eight rebounds, including six defenders, dished out four assists, recovered a ball, lost two more, put two blocks and was just a personal foul. Tatum has scored 40 or more points five times this season. They outscored the Wizards 38-26 in the third quarter. He scored 14 points on Washington’s 11 turnovers in the first half.

The base Kemba Walker added 29 points, including six 3-pointers from 14 attempts, as Boston’s second leading scorer, and he also made his mark inside the paint by grabbing seven rebounds. Canadian center Tristan Thompson became the sixth player by contributing a double-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds and two assists, in the 30 minutes he played as reserve. No other Celtics player after Tatum, Walker and Thompson surpassed the 10-point barrier, and as a team Boston barely managed 40% on field goals.

The escort Bradley Beal with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists he ended up leading the attack for the Wizards, who also didn’t have his best inspiration as a team. The All-Star point guard, Russell Westbrook, could not be a winning factor either, despite having a double-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, recovered three balls, lost four, put two blocks and committed five personal fouls. The reserve Ish Smith with 17 points was the sixth player for the Wizards, who also had the support of center Daniel Gafford, who came off the bench and reached 12 points and captured five rebounds that left him as the fourth Washington player to achieve two-digit numbers. Brazilian guard Raúl Neto, who started with the Wizards after missing the previous two games due to injury, went without scoring after missing both field goals he made, including a 3-point attempt, Caught a rebound, gave an assists , lost two balls and committed two personal fouls. Beal and Westbrook also didn’t start the game well on offense, combining for six points on 2 of 9 shots in the first quarter.