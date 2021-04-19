Tattooing Selena Gómez is not an easy task

Some days ago Selena Gomez He showed through Instagram the cross-shaped tattoo that has been made on the clavicle and now the person in charge of doing it has explained that it is a spiritual design with a very special meaning for the singer.

As revealed Keith McCurdy, the owner of the popular Bang Bang studio in New York, the star took advantage of the fact that he was in town filming a series for Hulu to pay him a visit and ask for his opinion about the next design he wanted to add to his collection of ink prints, which at first I wanted it to be much bigger. After performing several tests, he ended up opting for a small cross which was more complicated to perform than it might seem at first glance.

“He loved it, but it’s on the collarbone, where everyone can see it. They are only two straight lines and it seems easy, but I was sweating profusely ”, he has now confessed in statements to the Entertainment tonight portal, in which he has revealed that Selena behaved like a champion and did not complain at any time.