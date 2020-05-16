Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina showed on their social networks photos of the palms of their hands with similar drawings. In the click it is possible to see that they wrote the word Love and a heart, but they did not make it clear whether the tattoo is real or just a temporary design. On social media, fans of the couple, who are quarantining themselves on the coast of São Paulo, had fun with a curious detail pointed out by the surfer. Look!

The courtship of Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina is firm and strong. The couple, who have been enjoying the quarantine together in Maresias, on the coast of São Paulo, where they went surfing on the beach last week, appeared this Sunday with similar drawings on their fingers and palms, where they wrote the word Love (love, in Portuguese) and a heart. “They have tattoos together now!”, Celebrated a follower. “Is it really a tattoo? I think it’s fake”, said another. But what really caught the attention of the fans was a detail pointed out by the surfer himself, who wrote “micro finger” on his girlfriend’s little finger. “Look at her little finger!”, A follower was amused. “It’s really micro!”, Said another. “Guys, what a little finger!”, Surprised another fan.

Yasmin’s mother, Luiza Brunet approves dating

Because of social isolation, Gabriel Medina and Luiza Brunet, Yasmin’s mother, have not yet met in person, but even from afar the former model approved her daughter’s new relationship, whose marriage to Evandro Soldati ended in February after 15 years of union. “I don’t consider him my son-in-law yet because he was not introduced to me as such. But from what I see in the press, he is a committed and hardworking boy. Regardless of the situation, Gabriel is inspiring,” said Luiza.

Yasmin Brunet has already met her boyfriend’s family

In contrast, Yasmin Brunet already knows Gabriel Medina’s family very well. Together in this quarantine for the prevention of Covid-19, they recently celebrated the 15th birthday of the surfer’s sister, Sophia Medina, who received public praise from the model. “Happy birthday. All the best in the world for you! May God bless you and protect you more every day. May your wishes be fulfilled. Very happy to meet a girl with a heart as beautiful and pure as yours. You are special” , wrote the blonde.

Gabriel Medina’s famous friends celebrate dating

After appearing together in several posts on social networks, even trying to keep the romance in discretion, when Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet decided to share the relationship with their followers, they received a lot of affection from anonymous and famous people. Medina’s personal friend, Neymar used hearts to say the courtship was okay. Marina Ruy Barbosa also commented: “I’m shipping this couple so much …”. Pedro Scooby, Nego do Borel and Rafael Zulu were other celebrities who also wished a lot of love and happiness to the new couple.

