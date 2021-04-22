Tattoo on hip revealed forbidden love affair between prisoner and prison officer who was guarding him in England



Illustrative image of a jail.

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

A tattoo would have confirmed the forbidden love affair between a prison official in England and an inmate who is supposed to be watching.

Scarlett Aldrich, 22, is now facing 10 months in prison after becoming involved in a romantic relationship with an inmate, identified as Jones, who was incarcerated for armed robbery.

The sentence against Aldrich came out this week after he admitted responsibility for the exchanges with the criminal in the maximum security prison HMP Full Sutton.

The girl not only got involved with the inmate but also illegally provided him with a mobile phone with a “SIM card” in order to maintain contact with him.

The Metro UK report indicates that Aldrich, whose mother and stepfather are police officers, was first seen talking to Jones in the prison workshop in August 2019. The couple subsequently communicated for up to two hours in a row before provide you with the cell phone.

Photo of tattoo coincided with examination of the body of the security guard

In a court in Hull, near York, it emerged that love communications were intercepted on the cell phone and that, in one of the exchanges, there was a photo of a tattoo with Jones’ cell phone numbers. A nurse who examined the young woman’s body confirmed that the tattoo on the cell phone was the one Aldrich had on the upper part of his left hip.

Judge John Thackray QC indicated that the actions of the former prison officer put the security of the prison at risk since the cell phone and SIM cards could have been used to empower other inmates and alter the daily routine in prison. . “Your offense is obviously very serious committed while you were acting as a prison officer in a maximum security prison,” he added.

“You received training on the obvious dangers of developing a relationship with inmates. Despite this, she developed a relationship with an inmate who was serving a sentence for robbery. You allowed him to deceive you ”, stated the judge of the case in court.

Supposedly, a colleague of Aldrich warned her about her behavior when other prisoners were already realizing the closeness of the female to the offender, but the young woman was unperturbed.

At first when she was interviewed by the police, the suspect denied that she had a relationship with Jones and even alleged that the prisoner had called her home and threatened her family.