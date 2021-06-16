Tatis Jr.’s 20th home run is not enough for the Padres to win

06/16/2021 at 7:55 AM CEST

Third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a full-return hit, good for two touchdowns, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-4. McMahon (16) sent the ball to the fairway in the sixth inning leading a runner on the trails, as he caught the streamer from starter Yu Darvish.

The victory was credited by the Dominican relief Carlos Estévez (1-0) when taking the three outs in the seventh inning.

For the Padres, Dominican shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (20) threw the ball into the street in the first inning. Tatis Jr., punished the work of starter Chi Chi González by taking a runner ahead when two outs were recorded in the first inning. With his full lap shot, the Dominican reached 20 home runs so far this season and remains the runner-up in the field of home runs in the Major Leagues. Tatis Jr. is only behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who leads the Majors in that regard with 22 home runs.

The defeat was carried by relay Tim Hill (3-3) in a third of an episode.

Goldschmidt seals Cardinals win

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit a four-corner hit in the ninth inning and The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Miami Marlins 2-1. Goldschmidt (9) sent the ball to the fairway in the bottom of the ninth inning, with no teammates ahead, and was in charge of setting the definitive advantage in the triumph of the Cardinals.

On the mound the victory was credited by closer Alex Reyes (4-2) in one episode. For the Marlins, the loss was charged by the Dominican closer Yimi García (3-5) by allowing a penalty of a home run and a run.

Altuve hits a grand slam and Correa a home run for the Astros

Venezuelan second baseman José Altuve hit a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Puerto Rican shortstop added a home run for the Houston Astros, who beat the Texas Rangers 6-3. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Altuve (13) sent the ball into the fairway by overcoming shots from closer Denmarcus Evans. The Venezuelan sent the ball flying 370 feet over the left-field fence, when there were no outs in the episode. With his full-return hit, Altuve cleared the house by shoving rangers Chas McCormick, Myles Straw and pinch-hitter Jason Castro into the register. Altuve ended the game by sealing Houston’s victory in the ninth.

In the ninth inning, Correa (12) hit a solo four-corner hit while chasing the pitches from relief Josh Sborz.

On the mound the win went to closer Ryan Pressly (3-1) in one inning. For the Rangers the defeat was carried by Evans (0-2) by accepting a home run and four runs.

Keuchel throws solid and Engel hits home run against Rays

Starter Dallas Keuchel pitched seven full innings and from the top of the mound led the Chicago White Sox win 3-0 over Tampa Bay Rays. En route to victory, Keuchel (6-1) allowed four hits, walked one and retired five batters via strikeout.

In the attack ranger Adam Engel (3) hit from four corners in the fifth inning, with no runners in the way. For the Rays, the loss was carried by starter Shane McClanahan (2-2) in a five-inning effort.

Cameron pushes the Tigers win

First baseman Jonathan Schoop hit four corners and ranger Daz Cameron added the RBI single. Detroit Tigers win 4-3 over Kansas City Royals. In the Tigers attack, Schoop (11) hit a home run in the third inning leading a runner ahead, while in the top of the sixth inning, Cameron added the run-in single for the ninth inning. Detroit, when Venezuelan designated hitter Miguel Cabrera came to the ring.

On the mound the victory was credited by starter Casey Mize (4-4) in 6 2/3 innings. For the Royals the loser was starter Mike Minor (5-4) in 5 2/3 innings.

Farmer hits a sacrifice and seals the victory of the Reds

Shortstop Kyle Farmer hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and sealed the Cincinnati Reds win 2-1 over Milwaukee Brewers. At the top of the 10th inning, Farmer hit a sacrifice fly to right field and sent catcher Tyler Stephenson to the ring with the winning run.

On the mound the victory was scored by the relay Lucas Sims (4-1) in one episode. For the Brewers, the loss was carried by closer Brad Boxberger (2-2) in one episode.

Walker strikes out 12 and defeats the Cubs

Starter Taijuan Walker worked seven innings, struck out 12, and The New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2. En route to victory, Walker (6-2) allowed five hits, a home run and two runs, and retired 12 batters via strikeout. In the attack he had the support of first baseman Pete Alonso, who hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and sent the winning run to the register.

For the Cubs, Puerto Rican shortstop Javier Báez (15) sent the ball into the street in the third inning on Walker’s pitches. Baez was leading a runner on the road and there was one out in the episode.

The loss was carried by starter Alec Mills (2-1) in 4 1/3 innings.

Frazier seals Yankees win with a double

Ranger Clint Frazier doubled the race’s RBI for the difference New York Yankees, who hit three home runs and defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5. In the eighth inning, Frazier doubled to left field and put New York’s winning run on the register.

Ranger Brett Gardner (2), receiver Gary Sánchez (9) and first baseman Chris Gittens (1) hit home runs. Sánchez (9) sent the ball to the other side of the fence in the second inning against the work of South Korean starter Hyun Jin Ryu, with no runners in the way, no outs in the episode.

The victory was scored by Nicaraguan relief Jonathan Loaisiga (6-2) in one episode. For the Blue Jays the defeat was carried by relay Tim Mayza (1-1) in two thirds of an episode.

Rosario and the Indians aggravate the Oriols crisis

Puerto Rican ranger Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double, first baseman Bobby Bradley hit a home run and Cleveland Indians beat Baltimore Oriols 7-2. The loss was the Oriols’ 17th consecutive loss as a visiting team.

The Oriols made four errors and came close to the Major League Baseball record for 22 consecutive road losses, currently shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and the 1963 New York Mets.

Rosario’s double off relief Cole Sulser unleashed a five-run fourth inning that gave the Indians a 6-1 lead. Dominican shortstop Amed Rosario had three hits, stole a base and drove in a run for the Indians, who won for the fourth time in five games. Cleveland is eight games above the .500 percentage, its highest of the season.

The victory was scored by the relay James Karinchak (4-2) in one episode. For the Oriols, the loss was carried by starter Matt Harvey (3-8) in 3 1/3 innings.

Verdugo hits home run in Red Sox win

Ranger Alex Verdugo hit a three-run home run to break the tie in the eighth inning, third baseman Rafael Devers added another three-run home run and drove in four, and The Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8, in an interleague series match. Devers (16) hit back in the first inning against starter Tucker Davidson, leading two runners ahead. The Dominican took the ball out of the field, flying the ball 435 feet over the center-field fence, and sent Puerto Rican second baseman Enrique Hernández and Verdugo to the buzzer when there were two outs in the inning. Devers, who went 3-for-5, doubled in the fifth and scored on Hunter Renfroe’s single to make it 7-4. The third baseman stayed warm after starting the game ranked in the top 10 in the majors in RBIs, extra-base hits, doubles, home runs, slugging percentage and total bases.

The victory was credited to the Japanese relay Hirokazu Sawamura (3-0) in one-episode work. For the Braves the defeat was carried by relief Chris Martin (0-3) in one episode.

Corbin throws solid and Gomes hits a grand slam

Starter Patrick Corbin spent eight 1/3 innings on the mound and Brazilian catcher Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to the Washington Nationals, who beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1. To get the win, Corbin (4-5) allowed eight hits, one run, walked and retired seven batters via strikeout, while Gomes (6) hit the fairway in the first inning, taking the bases full. Gomes drove the ball out of bounds in response to pitches by starter Tyler Anderson, with one out in the inning. With his 400-foot hit over the left-field fence, the Brazilian sent the buzzer to shortstop Trea Turner, Dominican ranger Juan Soto, and second baseman Josh Harrison.

The Pirates lost to Anderson (3-7) in six innings.