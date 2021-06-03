Tatiana suggests a law that regulates reggaetón lyrics; promote misogyny – The Chihuahua News – Entrelíneas

Tatiana has been characterized as a singer who promotes positive messages, that is why now the Queen of Children has spoken out against the lyrics of some reggaeton songs, especially those that promote misogyny and even mentioned that it would be good idea that there was a law to regulate this issue.

In an interview with various media, which was taken up by Sale el Sol, Tatiana was questioned about reggaeton, a musical genre that for a few years has gained great popularity among young people, some of them grew up with the singer’s children’s songs .

When asked, Tatiana mentioned that it would be a good idea to have a law that regulates the reproduction of reggaeton songs that promote themes such as misogyny.

“Yes, I would like (for a law to exist) because you hear it everywhere. Suddenly you are in a restaurant and you do not have to be seeing something that your family should not or listening to misogynistic lyrics ”.

Tatiana mentioned that she would like there to be a bit of censorship for songs that talk about sensitive topics, although she clarified that she is in favor of freedom of expression.

“I would like there to be so much censorship, I agree on freedom of expression, but there are things that are even illegal to sing.”

Finally, the singer added that in social networks it is correct to listen to these songs, but that in public places or mass media such as radio and television they should censor these songs.

“When you are promoting misogyny and abuse is illegal, it shouldn’t be put. If they want to put it on social networks that is open, but radio, press and television do have to be a regulation and a nice censorship.

Tatiana is not the first famous to speak out against reggaeton lyrics, some time ago Alex Syntek also said that she does not like the urban genre and that she does not consider it music. Another singer who thinks the same is Karina, who did not hesitate to attack Bad Bunny.

