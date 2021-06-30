Tatiana Suarez vs. Roxanne Modafferi on plans for UFC 266

The return of Tatiana Suarez placeholder image the octagon already has a tentative date.

Ariel Helwani reported Tuesday night that the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 23 I would go back to sport to face Roxanne Modafferi in the UFC 266, PPV scheduled for September 25.

Suarez, undefeated with an 8-0 record, has not fought since beating a unanimous decision to Nina nunes in the UFC 238, carried out more than two years ago. Your participation in the UFC 266 would mark his debut as a flyweight.

Modafferi, challenger to the inaugural 125-pound belt, comes off his fifth loss with the UFC by falling on the judges’ scorecards against Viviane araújo.

The 38-year-old veteran scores 4-5 with the organization.

